BorgWarner Extends Controller Business with World-Leading Off-Highway Manufacturer

Engine, machine, power module and battery management system controllers are included in the win

Contract extends through December 2032

Builds on decades of supplying similar products to the OEM

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, has secured a seven-year contract extension to supply eight families of engine, machine, power module, and battery management system controllers to a world-leading off-highway manufacturer, running through December 2032. The extension builds on decades of partnership with the OEM and spans a broad range of applications, from construction vehicles and marine platforms to stationary power systems.

BorgWarner has secured a significant contract extension for its engine and machine controllers with a world-leading off-highway engine and machine manufacturer.

"BorgWarner has an outstanding relationship with this leading off-highway manufacturer, a customer we have been supplying critical parts to for several decades, and we are thrilled to continue to grow with them as their volumes increase for various market segments and applications," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager PowerDrive Systems. "This contract expansion validates our position as a trusted, long-term propulsion partner that is agile enough to support them and provide tailored solutions as they expand into new, emerging markets."

BorgWarner's engine controllers are engineered to enable efficient combustion and minimized emissions across large diesel applications, supporting a wide range of sensors, actuators, and heavy-duty injection systems. The company's machine controllers process operator inputs to precisely direct actuators that control machine movement, ensuring smooth, safe operation in demanding environments like excavation and construction. BorgWarner will also supply power module controllers for the manufacturer's electric machines and battery management system controllers, highlighting the company's broad portfolio and ability to supply both conventional and electrified powertrain needs.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

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You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: the possibility that our engine and machine controllers will not achieve their intended benefits; the supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, commodity availability and pricing; conditions in the automotive industry; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors, including original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies, including artificial intelligence, and our ability to innovate in response; potential future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by wars or other geopolitical conflicts; our dependence on automotive and truck production, which is highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; impacts of any future strikes involving any of our OEM customers and any actions such OEM customers take in response; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, including tariffs and export restrictions, and their impacts on the Company, its customers and its suppliers; and the other risks discussed in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner