BorgWarner expands its 48V electric vehicle technology portfolio in China

First 48V electric cross differential (eXD) program award in BorgWarner's global portfolio

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has secured a new electric cross differential (eXD) program with a leading Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The eXD solution is designed for a 48V system and is integrated with the customer's 48V electrical and electronic (E/E) architecture. This program represents BorgWarner's first 48V eXD application within its global portfolio and expands the company's torque management capabilities for electric vehicles.

BorgWarner Secures its first 48V Electric Cross Differential program with a leading Chinese original equipment manufacturer

As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, E/E architectures are transitioning toward higher efficiency and greater integration. A 48V electrical architecture offers advantages including improved energy efficiency, optimized wiring and component costs, and support for higher-power applications. Leveraging this architecture, BorgWarner's eXD is built to dynamically control torque distribution between wheels, enhancing vehicle handling and traction while maintaining a balance between performance, safety, and system efficiency.

"We believe BorgWarner's eXD technology enhances handling and vehicle stability across a wide range of driving conditions," said Isabelle McKenzie, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Drivetrain and Morse Systems. "Securing our first 48V eXD program demonstrates our ability to adapt proven torque management technologies to new electrical architectures. By leveraging a 48V system, the eXD is expected to improve energy utilization, system efficiency, and reliability, which will elevate the driving experience for electric vehicle users."

BorgWarner's eXD is engineered to dynamically adjust slip control based on real-time driving conditions and vehicle status, supporting vehicle stability during high-speed driving, rapid acceleration, and sharp turns. The eXD is also intended to deliver consistent handling performance across varying friction conditions. On dry roads, higher friction enables improved grip, and we expect this will allow the eXD to transfer more torque to the outer wheels for enhanced cornering performance. In low-friction environments such as ice, snow, or mud, the system is designed to rapidly detect wheel slip and limit torque transfer to slipping wheels, which will reallocate drive force to wheels with better traction to maintain stability and control.

SOURCE BorgWarner Inc.