Latest-generation wet dual clutch improves performance and cost competitiveness

Torsional assist variable cam timing system enables faster response for hybrid engines

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner continues to expand its propulsion and drivetrain business with two new conquest program awards in Asia. The programs include a latest-generation wet dual clutch for a Chinese OEM's SUV platform and a torsional assist (TA) variable cam timing (VCT) system for a Japanese OEM's next-generation hybrid engine.

BorgWarner Wins Two Conquest Awards in Asia for Combustion and Hybrid Powertrain Programs BorgWarner Wins Two Conquest Awards in Asia for Combustion and Hybrid Powertrain Programs

"These new conquest awards reflect BorgWarner's continued commitment to advancing efficient and competitive propulsion solutions across both transmission and VCT technologies," said Isabelle McKenzie, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Drivetrain and Morse Systems. "They further demonstrate the resilience and growth potential of our propulsion business in Asia, as customers continue to value high-performance, cost-competitive solutions for both combustion and hybrid powertrains."

For the SUV application, BorgWarner's latest-generation wet dual clutch combines high-performance wet friction materials with an optimized groove design to reduce drag torque, helping improve transmission efficiency and vehicle fuel economy. The clutch also delivers stable friction behavior at lower actuation pressure for smoother launch and shift performance, while a newly integrated wave spring enhances robustness and supports cost competitiveness. Start of production is planned for the second half of 2026.

Compared with oil pressure actuated VCT architectures, BorgWarner's center-bolt TA VCT system shortens and simplifies internal oil passages, enabling superior cam phasing response and stronger lock-pin engagement performance. These advantages make it especially well-suited for the fast-response and high-efficiency requirements of next-generation hybrid engines. Production for the Japanese OEM program is planned to begin in 2028. Leveraging its mature product platform and engineering expertise, BorgWarner is supporting the customer from technical concept development through production implementation as it upgrades its VCT architecture.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

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You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: the possibility that our wet dual clutch and variable cam timing system programs will not achieve its intended benefits; the supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, commodity availability and pricing; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors, including original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies, including artificial intelligence, and our ability to innovate in response; potential future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by wars or other geopolitical conflicts; our dependence on automotive and truck production, which is highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; impacts of any future strikes involving any of our OEM customers and any actions such OEM customers take in response; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, including tariffs and export restrictions, and their impacts on the Company, its customers and its suppliers; and the other risks discussed in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner