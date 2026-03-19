BorgWarner Senior Area Manager Honored with Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Production (STEP) Ahead Awards recognize employees who have excelled in their careers and showcase leadership across all levels of the manufacturing industry

Recipients to be recognized at awards ceremony on April 23 in Washington, D.C.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regina Dunagan, Aircraft Business Manager at BorgWarner, has been recognized as a 2026 STEP Ahead Awards honoree, presented by The Manufacturing Institute. This annual award highlights the critical role of leadership development and talent recognition in supporting the manufacturing workforce. Dunagan is one of 145 recipients to be honored at the annual STEP Ahead Awards Gala in Washington, D.C. on April 23, 2026. To learn more about the STEP Ahead Awards and see the full list of awardees, visit https://themanufacturinginstitute.org/employee-engagement/step-ahead/step-ahead-awards/.

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Exemplary Leadership and Impact

"Regina's innovative leadership, particularly her proactive approach during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic to champion cross-training initiatives, showcases her unwavering commitment to problem-solving and team empowerment," said Tania Wingfield, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner. "She consistently inspires her team and colleagues to embrace challenges and discover their full potential, contributing significantly to BorgWarner's sustained success and collaborative culture."

Dunagan's career at BorgWarner's Bellwood, Illinois plant spans over 40 years, evolving from an hourly operator all the way to business manager for the entire aircraft business segment. Her journey exemplifies dedication and continuous growth, progressing in her career and working full-time all while supporting her family, enduring personal tragedy, and completing both her associate and bachelor's degrees.

Her leadership has been particularly evident in challenging times, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic. Faced with reduced workforce and orders in BorgWarner's aircraft segment, she secured leadership approval and encouraged her team to cross-train, helping meet demand in other plant areas and fostering new skill sets. This initiative not only supported business continuity but also empowered employees to embrace new challenges. More recently, she has challenged her technicians to innovate process improvements, cultivating a team that understands the broader organizational goals and focuses on mutual success.

Commitment to Community and Industry

Beyond her workplace contributions, Dunagan demonstrates a strong commitment to community engagement. She is an active member of her local philanthropy committee and consistently volunteers for organizations such as SOS Children's Villages, Ronald McDonald House, Cara Collective, Children's Secret Santa, and the Bellwood Chamber of Commerce. Her efforts are frequently acknowledged by these charities, highlighting her profound impact outside of her professional role.

About STEP Ahead Awards

The STEP Ahead Awards are a cornerstone of the Manufacturing Institute's STEP Ahead initiative, a leading program dedicated to supporting the manufacturing workforce through leadership development and recognition. These annual awards shine a spotlight on individuals whose leadership, expertise, and commitment build stronger workplaces and communities. As the manufacturing industry continues to evolve, programs like STEP Ahead are vital in attracting, retaining, and advancing talent by showcasing what effective manufacturing leadership looks like today.

"Manufacturing's future depends on leaders who develop talent, strengthen teams and drive results by building strong workplace cultures," said Lexi Champion, National Director of STEP Ahead. "The STEP Ahead Awards recognize and celebrate those making that impact every day in their workplaces and communities, and whose leadership helps the next generation see a place for themselves in manufacturing."

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

SOURCE BorgWarner