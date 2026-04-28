BorgWarner Showcases Thermal, Power Electronics, Battery Solutions at Advanced Clean Transportation Expo 2026

Visit BorgWarner at booth #3131

Showcased technologies include thermal management solutions, power electronics, battery systems and modules designed to meet evolving demands of commercial vehicle industry

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner will showcase its comprehensive range of commercial vehicle solutions at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2026, featuring technologies designed to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and maximize uptime. Attendees are invited to visit BorgWarner at booth #3131 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from May 4 - 7, 2026.

"ACT Expo provides an outstanding platform to showcase how BorgWarner partners with commercial vehicle manufacturers on one of their top priorities – maximizing productivity through vehicle uptime," said Nick Andalora, Senior Sales Manager for BorgWarner Turbos and Thermal Technologies. "We're excited to highlight our innovative commercial vehicle solutions that directly support this goal, including advanced inverters and power modules, high-performance battery systems and highly efficient thermal management technologies."

Showcasing BorgWarner's Advanced Commercial Vehicle Solutions:

Thermal Management solutions, including intercell eCoolers, high voltage heaters, and high voltage eFans. Engineered to maintain optimal operating temperatures to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions.

Battery Solutions, including battery systems and modules. Providing safe, modular and high-performance NMC and LFP battery systems for reliable energy storage.

Power Electronics, including inverters and inverter-motor drive modules. Featuring a Viper silicon carbide power module complemented by electronic controls and system integration expertise to provide full-function solutions. The iM-575 Integrated Inverter-Motor Drive Module combines BorgWarner's HVH320-216 high voltage hairpin motor with the BorgWarner Cascadia Motion branded 350 SiC inverter, featuring the Viper silicon carbide power module. The iM-575 supports OEMs in accelerating the development and deployment of electrified commercial vehicle platforms.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

SOURCE BorgWarner