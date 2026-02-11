AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announced it has signed a Master Supply Agreement with TurboCell, a subsidiary of full stack data center infrastructure developer Endeavour, to supply a highly modular turbine generator system. BorgWarner expects the product to be a transformative power generation solution for the next wave of artificial intelligence driven data center demand and other microgrid applications. BorgWarner believes this solution addresses the growing demand for high power alternatives to traditional power generation. The turbine generator system is expected to be deployed to support AI campuses at gigawatt scale.

BorgWarner Strategically Enters Data Center Market with Power Generation Solution Award Post this BorgWarner Inc. announced it has signed a Master Supply Agreement with TurboCell, a subsidiary of full stack data center infrastructure developer Endeavour, to supply a highly modular turbine generator system. BorgWarner expects the product to be a transformative power generation solution for the next wave of artificial intelligence driven data center demand and other microgrid applications.

BorgWarner has worked with TurboCell for more than three years to bring the turbine generator system to market. The product will offer adaptability for diverse applications, including backup and prime power, advanced controls and dynamic response to manage power transients and grid peaks. It is also expected to meet future CARB emission environmental standards, or stricter emission levels, and allow for flexible fuel types including natural gas, propane, diesel and hydrogen. This exciting new technology leverages BorgWarner's many core competencies, including its world class turbocharging, thermal management, power electronics, advanced software controls and high-speed rotating electric capabilities. BorgWarner expects to leverage its robust automotive supply base and world class manufacturing capabilities to maximize vertical integration by controlling approximately 65% of the turbine generator system content.

"We believe this product innovation is a powerful representation of the BorgWarner team proactively identifying and seizing growth opportunities," said Joseph Fadool, President and CEO, BorgWarner. "With capabilities that we expect will address the power quality and energy needs of the data center market across hyperscalers and colocators, as well as other microgrid applications, we anticipate that the turbine generator system will open avenues for further profitable growth. We believe this solution provides many advantages to conventional power solutions, including superior transient response and fuel flexibility as well as a lower emissions footprint, while meeting the behind the meter power market demands of both bridging power and backup power. We look forward to partnering with TurboCell to deliver a solution that we expect will drive growth and supports our vision of a clean, energy-efficient world."

"Our partnership with BorgWarner has been incredibly rewarding, and we are excited to combine Endeavour's cutting-edge innovation with BorgWarner's automotive scale engineering and manufacturing execution," said Jakob Carnemark, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Endeavour. "We developed the TurboCell system to supply the dynamic, demand-responsive power required to accelerate AI infrastructure development. With BorgWarner's global supply chain and proven technical capabilities, we look forward to providing the next generation of on-site power required to unlock the full potential of AI compute."

The Company expects production to begin in Hendersonville, North Carolina in 2027, with an initial 2 GW of capacity installed.

TurboCell is available exclusively through Endeavour's Edged Infrastructure solutions division.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

About TurboCell

TurboCell is the first power platform engineered specifically for the AI era. Rapidly deployable and scalable, TurboCell overcomes grid interconnect delays and unlocks long-term value from data center power infrastructure by delivering immediate prime and backup power in a single solution. With its hybrid DC architecture and high-quality power delivery, TurboCell enables AI cloud providers to meet the demands of dynamically evolving AI workloads. TurboCell is an Endeavour company. For more information, please visit www.turbocell.com.

About Endeavour

Endeavour is an infrastructure innovation company focused on redefining the built environment for the age of AI. The company invents and invests in breakthrough technologies to make data center infrastructure faster and more agile while transforming it into a large-scale solution for climate change and water scarcity. These technologies work as an integrated system. The company's Edged data center platform delivers the most efficient and scalable AI infrastructure in the industry. Its ThermalWorks cooling and TurboCell power platforms support AI growth while stabilizing the grid and conserving water. Endeavour's vision goes beyond minimizing harm: the company aims to build regenerative systems that restore local resources and generate global benefits. For more information, visit www.endeavourii.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this press release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our business strategy and measures to implement that strategy, goals, expansion and profitable growth of our business and operations, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: the possibility that our battery management system will not achieve its intended benefits for new vehicle lines; the supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, commodity availability and pricing; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies, including artificial intelligence, and our ability to innovate in response; potential future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by wars or other geopolitical conflicts; our dependence on automotive and truck production, which is highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; impacts of any future strikes involving any of our OEM customers and any actions such OEM customers take in response; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, including tariffs and export restrictions, and their impacts on the Company, its customers and its suppliers; and the other risks discussed in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner Inc.