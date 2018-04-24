BorgWarner's Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner supplies its highly modular and robust 90mJ single spark ignition coil for Daimler's new M260 and M264 4-cylinder in-line gasoline engines for the European and Chinese markets. Locally produced in Germany and China from 2017 and 2018, respectively, BorgWarner's tried-and-tested ignition technology provides a robust solution for the premium automaker's high-volume, 48V-equipped motor platform. The highly modular and durable system is part of BorgWarner's range of latest ignition technologies that increase fuel efficiency and performance while reducing emissions.

BorgWarner’s proven highly modular and robust 90mJ single spark ignition coil optimizes the combustion process for improved engine performance, reduced emissions and increased fuel efficiency.

"Our advanced ignition technologies have already been featured in numerous Daimler engines, delivering high ignition energy for maximum efficiency," said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions & Thermal Systems. "As a product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, we are excited to help our customers optimize their combustion engines to meet increasingly strict emissions regulations while improving the driving experience."

BorgWarner's single spark ignition coil technology converts the battery's low voltage into the high voltages of up to 40.000 volts needed to spark the ignition process. Featuring a bidirectional interface with an electronic control unit, the ignition coils send diagnostic information to the engine control unit to optimize the combustion process. In order to provide a tailored solution for both combustion and hybrid applications, BorgWarner's ignition coils can easily be adapted to a variety of gasoline engines.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 66 locations in 17 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com

Statements contained in this press release may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "initiative," "intends," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "would," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include: fluctuations in domestic or foreign vehicle production, the continued use by original equipment manufacturers of outside suppliers, fluctuations in demand for vehicles containing our products, changes in general economic conditions, as well as other risks noted reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Risk Factors identified in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revision to any of the forward-looking statements.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borgwarners-highly-modular-and-robust-ignition-coils-power-gasoline-engines-300634765.html

SOURCE BorgWarner

Related Links

http://www.borgwarner.com

