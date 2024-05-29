BORN PRIMITIVE LAUNCHES COMMEMORATIVE SAVAGE 1 TRAINING SHOE FOR 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY

Veteran-Owned Apparel and Footwear Brand will donate 100% of profits up to $50,000 from D-Day Edition Savage 1 shoe sales to help fund 60 WWII veterans returning to Normandy.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global apparel and footwear company Born Primitive has announced a new special edition of their bestselling Savage 1 Training Shoe for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. Unlike most debuts of its kind, this is a shoe with a mission – to raise $50,000 to support Best Defense Foundation returning sixty WWII Veterans to Normandy, France for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day this June.

Photo of Born Primitive's 80th Anniversary D-Day Edition Savage 1 Training Shoes. Born Primitive is donating 100% of profits up to $50,000 from all D-Day Edition Savage 1 purchases to the Best Defense Foundation to help fund 60 WWII Veterans' return to Normandy for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2024.

For the third year in a row, Delta Airlines and Michelin North America, Inc. will be partnering with Best Defense Foundation for their Battlefield Return Program, bringing D-Day Veterans back to Normandy where they will be recognized and celebrated with parades, ceremonies, school visits and more.

"D-Day is one of the most pivotal moments in our history," said Born Primitive Founder/CEO and former U.S. Navy Lt., Bear Handlon. "We are so proud to use our platform here at Born Primitive to support our WWII veterans returning to Normandy in what could likely be their last time."

Along with the D-Day Edition Savage 1 Training Shoe, Born Primitive is releasing 500 exclusive collector's editions, which will come packaged in an ammo can, complete with serial number. In addition to the shoes, the collector's edition will include sand from Omaha Beach, an 80th Anniversary D-Day commemorative coin, a copy of General Dwight D. Eisenhower's inspiring Order of the Day, and six Veteran baseball cards that highlight the heroic achievements of those individuals who also happen to be participants in the Best Defense Foundation's Battlefield Return Program.

Pre-sale for the D-Day Edition Savage 1 Training Shoe, including the collector's edition, will begin on May 31, 2024 and will ship in August. Customers can pre-order the shoe and collector's edition by visiting bornprimitive.com.

Added Handlon, "Since Day 1, we have said that we need to give back and we need to stand for something. We can't just make apparel. That is not enough. As long as we're here, Born Primitive will always honor its commitment to giving back. Period. The Best Defense Foundation's mission of 'Taking Care of the Ones Who Took Care of Us' is a cause we are proud to be a part of, and we hope our customers will be, too."

About the Savage 1 Training Shoe

The Savage 1 is the perfect shoe for the ultimate competitor. Its advanced features include a specially formulated EVA midsole for lightweight cushioning and a highly durable rubber molded outsole that can withstand even the most intense workouts.

Key Savage 1 details include:

Breathability: Lightweight air mesh upper construction and open cell mesh tongue

Dual-density molded footbed which is denser at the heel for heavy lifting stability and softer at the forefoot for cushioning while running and jumping

Midsole has a specially formulated EVA compound, creating a lightweight, high cushioning, and high rebound shoe

The outsole is constructed of highly durable molded rubber allowing full ground support and the secondary tread offers midfoot support

Wide toe box for toe splay allows for better balance and comfort

TPU heel stabilizer translates to improved lateral stability and holding of the heel and the TPU forefoot/toe overlay gives improved lateral stability and upper durability

Unique tread design on the bottom of the shoe to ensure maximum traction during both linear and lateral movements

About Born Primitive:

Born Primitive was founded in 2014 by former Navy SEAL Lieutenant Bear Handlon and Co-Founder Mallory Riley out of a passion for Olympic weightlifting and CrossFit. Currently, the apparel and footwear brand offers over 1,200 products featuring a collection of athletic and lifestyle apparel for men and women including fitness apparel, athleisure, maternity wear, denim, outdoor and tactical apparel, and more.

The company began in a garage with two people, one product, zero outside capital, and a mission to create a line of functional activewear built by purpose around its brand pillars: born patriotic, born relentless, and born serving. It is that purpose-driven ethos that has turned Born Primitive, in under ten years, into an enterprise that has donated millions back to charity, small businesses, and others in need. Born Primitive strives to inspire its loyal customers to relentlessly pursue their dreams with grit and determination, both inside and outside of the gym. From within the brand, its inspiration is drawn from the military veterans, spouses, and former first responders that make up over half of Born Primitive employees.

For more information on Born Primitive, find them online at www.bornprimitive.com and on social platforms @bornprimitive.

About The Best Defense Foundation:

The Best Defense Foundation is a non-profit founded by former NFL linebacker Donnie Edwards. The organization serves veterans from past conflicts, including helping WWII veterans return to the battlefield to honor their fallen comrades and assisting retired special operators in their transition to civilian life. You can donate directly to the Battlefield Return program from their website by visiting www.bestdefensefoundation.org

