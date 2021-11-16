Born Primitive Raises $75,000 In One Day For Nation's Heroes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Born Primitive, a company known for its ongoing impact to military and first responders, is donating 100% of its profits from sales on Veterans Day to four military and first responder foundations, totaling $75,000.

Donations from Veterans Day sales will be divided among four charities: the Navy SEAL Foundation, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the Best Defense Foundation, and Adaptive Training Foundation.

"We challenged our customers to shop our website in support of a great cause on Veterans Day, and they came through for our vets in a huge way," said active-duty Navy Lieutenant and Born Primitive CEO Bear Handlon. "These charities are doing incredible things for our veteran community, and we are proud to have a platform that allows us to give back in such a meaningful way."

To celebrate the generosity of customers purchasing on Veterans Day, Born Primitive donated over $100,000 in free merchandise from partnering brands to 1,000 randomly selected orders.

Bear and former spouse Mallory Handlon founded Born Primitive from their garage in 2014. Now a thriving international business, the company continues to reflect the heart of its mission: Athlete Driven. Patriot Inspired. As the company has grown, so has their impact. To date, Born Primitive has donated over $1 million to a variety of important causes.

Amid a worldwide pandemic, Born Primitive cemented their compassion for community by donating over $200,000 to local gyms and fitness centers that were devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Handlon stated, "We have always said that we need to be more than just an apparel company. Since day one, giving back has been a part of our mission, and we are humbled to have the support from our customers to make that all possible.

Born Primitive's continued service to others is the epitome of what it means to be a difference maker for the military, first responders, and others in need.

About Born Primitive:

Founded by active-duty Navy Lieutenant Bear Handlon, Born Primitive provides athletic apparel worldwide. With more than 50% of the salaried employees being military veterans, spouses, and former first responders, the employees are dedicated to their patriotic brand serving military and first responders. To date, Born Primitive has donated more than $1 million to nonprofit organizations, including most recently, 100% of the company's profits from sales on Veterans Day. www.bornprimitive.com

About Navy SEAL Foundation:

The Navy SEAL Foundation provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare. The organization provides a comprehensive set of over thirty essential programs for SEALs, SWCCs, veterans, and their families. www.navysealfoundation.org

About Tunnel to Towers Foundation:

Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides support to the families of America's fallen and catastrophically injured heroes. This includes Gold Star families, fallen first responder families, and catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. www.t2t.org

About Best Defense Foundation:

Founded by former NFL Linebacker, Donnie Edwards, the Best Defense Foundation honors and celebrates our veterans from past conflicts, including, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and those who have recently retired. www.bestdefensefoundation.org

About Adaptive Training Foundation:

Adaptive Training Foundation, founded by former NFL Linebacker, Dave Vobora, provides access and inclusion to individuals living with physical or traumatic impairments by empowering them through exercise and community. www.adaptivetrainingfoundation.org

