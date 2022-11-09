BORN PRIMITIVE TO DONATE ALL VETERANS WEEKEND ONLINE PROFITS TO VETERAN CHARITIES

VETERAN-OWNED GLOBAL APPAREL COMPANY SETS GOAL TO DONATE $100,000

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Born Primitive, a veteran-owned fitness apparel brand headquartered in Virginia Beach, will honor those that have served by donating 100% of its online profits from Veterans Day weekend to veteran-related non-profit organizations.

"Since the beginning, when we were running this out of the garage, we have always said we have to do more than just sell apparel. The brand has to stand for something, and we have to use our platform to give back," said Born Primitive Co-Founder/CEO and former Navy Lt. Bear Handlon. "Too many watered down brands these days just go whatever direction the wind is blowing that day. We planted our flag in the ground on Day 1 and said this is who we are. We will never waver on that. We are patriots and we are proud to support those who serve, especially in today's current climate."

The company has set a goal to donate $100,000 from profits through www.bornprimitive.com over the three day Veterans Day weekend. The profits will be donated to three veteran-related organizations:

The Navy SEAL Foundation - A nationwide non-profit based in Virginia Beach that provides critical support for the warriors, veterans and families of Naval Special Warfare.

The Best Defense Foundation - A non-profit founded by former NFL Linebacker Donnie Edwards serving veterans from past conflicts.

Tunnel To Towers - A nonprofit that provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families and builds custom-designed smart homes for those who have been catastrophically injured.

Giving back is nothing new to Born Primitive. The company has been doing it since its humble beginnings eight years ago in Bear Handlon and Mallory Riley's garage. As the company grew from just one employee in 2014 to more than 60 today, so did its commitment to charitable efforts. The company has now donated more than $1.2 Million to causes ranging from military and first responder organizations to cancer research and prevention. That includes donating over $200,000 of their profits to local fitness centers forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second-straight year for the Veterans Day campaign at Born Primitive, where nearly half of the brand's salaried employees are military veterans, spouses, and former first responders.

"The truth is our customers are more than just customers," Handlon said. "They're people who believe in what our company stands for, and they love the chance to get involved and make a real difference whenever they can."

To make getting involved even more enticing for online shoppers over Veterans Day weekend, Born Primitive will include nine $25 gift vouchers, totaling $225, from various vendor partners, and a limited edition leather Born Primitive patch. 50 random orders will also receive a pair of polarized Gatorz sunglasses ($180 value). Vendor partners include: Black Rifle Coffee, Kifaru, 02, Kill Cliff, Bear Komplex, Ice Shaker, Xendurance, BeaverFit, & Doc Spartan.

To participate, customers are encouraged to place their order at www.bornprimitive.com Friday, November 11 through Sunday November 13 and all profits (up to $100K) will be donated.

