BOS Semiconductors Selects Ceva's AI DSP for Next-Generation ADAS Platforms

Eagle-A leverages SensPro™ to accelerate LiDAR and radar sensing workloads for real-time perception and sensor fusion

LAS VEGAS , Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As vehicles evolve toward software-defined architectures and complex ADAS, the industry is turning to real-time sensor processing, safety-critical intelligence, and physical AI to bridge perception and actuation. In line with this trend, Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) today announced that BOS Semiconductors has licensed its SensPro™ AI DSP architecture for the Eagle-A standalone ADAS System-on-Chip (SoC).

Ceva’s SensPro AI DSP enhances real‑time perception and safety‑critical intelligence in BOS Semiconductors’ Eagle‑A automotive SoC.

Eagle-A is designed for advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving systems, combining a high-end NPU, CPU and GPU with dedicated sensing interfaces for camera, LiDAR, and radar fusion. Ceva's SensPro AI DSP is optimized for LiDAR and radar pre-processing, enabling efficient handling of raw sensor data and reducing latency in perception pipelines. BOS Semiconductors' chiplet strategy further enhances scalability, with Eagle-A designed to work alongside the Eagle-N AI accelerator in multi-die configurations connected via UCIe and PCIe. This approach enables OEMs to tailor compute performance for diverse ADAS and autonomous driving requirements. In addition, the modular design of BOS's Eagle series enables flexible deployment across edge AI applications beyond automotive, such as robotics and drones.

"Eagle-A is a next-generation SoC developed with BOS' differentiated technology, delivering domain-level compute performance, safety, and scalability optimized for ADAS applications. Ceva's SensPro AI DSP plays an important role in realizing these design goals and is expected to efficiently support complex sensing workloads," said Jason Chae, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at BOS Semiconductors. He added, "Eagle-A integrates data from cameras, LiDAR, and radar in real time to enable accurate perception for autonomous driving, further reinforcing BOS' competitiveness in automotive AI."

"BOS Semiconductors is driving a bold vision for next-generation ADAS, and we're proud to support that journey," said Yaron Galitzky, Executive Vice President, AI Division at Ceva. "Their adoption of SensPro underscores the critical role of AI DSPs for advanced sensing in ADAS and strengthens Ceva's position in the rapidly expanding automotive market. This collaboration is highly synergistic with our AI and sensing capabilities, enabling safer, smarter vehicles."

Ceva's SensPro architecture is optimized for sensor processing, AI inference, and control algorithms, delivering exceptional performance per watt while meeting the stringent power and safety requirements of automotive applications. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-senspro2/

About BOS Semiconductors

Founded in 2022 by Dr. Jaehong Park, former Executive Vice President at Samsung Foundry, BOS Semiconductors is a Korea-based fabless company pioneering next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for the automotive industry. With operations in Korea, Vietnam, Germany, and the United States, the company is powered by a team of senior engineers with over 20 years of experience, who have successfully led multiple global SoC projects. BOS has been officially recognized by the Korean government as a National Strategic Technology Enterprise and was recently selected as the lead organization for the national R&D project "AI Accelerator Semiconductor Development for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV)."

The company is currently developing the Eagle-N AI Accelerator and the Eagle-A one-chip ADAS SoC, driving innovation in automotive AI and intelligent mobility for the era of software-defined vehicles. For more information, visit https://www.bos-semi.com/.

About Ceva, Inc.

Ceva powers the Smart Edge, bridging the digital and physical worlds to bring AI-driven products to life. Our Ceva AI fabric portfolio of silicon and software IP enables devices to Connect, Sense, and Infer – the essential capabilities for the intelligent edge. From 5G, cellular IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and UWB connectivity to scalable Edge AI NPUs, AI DSPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded software, Ceva provides the foundational IP for devices that connect, understand their environment, and act in real time.

With more than 20 billion devices shipped and trusted by 400+ customers worldwide, Ceva is the backbone of today's most advanced smart edge products - from AI-infused wearables and IoT devices to autonomous vehicles and 5G infrastructure. Our differentiated solutions deliver seamless integration into existing design flows, total flexibility to combine solutions based on design needs and ultra–low–power performance in minimal silicon footprint, helping customers accelerate development, reduce risk, and bring innovative products to market faster. As technology evolves toward Physical AI, Ceva's IP portfolio lays the foundation for systems that are always connected, contextually aware, and capable of intelligent, real-time decision-making.

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com

