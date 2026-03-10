Ceva Launches Next-Generation UWB IP with Extended Range and Higher Throughput

Ceva-Waves UWB, industry's first IEEE 802.15.4ab-compliant UWB IP, delivers up to 30x extended ranging and 4x faster data rates for secure access, positioning, radar and advanced data applications

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-Wideband (UWB) is expanding beyond proximity-based digital keys and trackers into longer-range positioning, radar sensing and high-performance data applications. Addressing this shift, Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, today announced its next-generation Ceva-Waves™ UWB IP, the industry's first IEEE 802.15.4ab-compliant UWB IP. The solution delivers up to 30x extended ranging and 4x faster data rates for scalable, secure and energy-efficient deployments across consumer, automotive and industrial systems - providing greater range and throughput without increasing power or silicon footprint.

UWB adoption is accelerating rapidly. According to ABI Research, shipments exceeded 563 million units in 2025 and are forecast to surpass 1.4 billion annually by 2030. ABI identifies IEEE 802.15.4ab as a critical enabler of enhanced range, efficiency, robustness and advanced data capabilities.

"UWB is rapidly evolving from a secure ranging technology for digital keys and trackers into a multi-functional platform supporting positioning, radar sensing and high-performance data communications," said Andrew Zignani, Senior Research Director, ABI Research. "The transition to IEEE 802.15.4ab will be pivotal in enabling longer-range, lower-power and more robust deployments across consumer, enterprise and industrial markets."

Built to the new IEEE 802.15.4ab standard, Ceva-Waves UWB introduces several key innovations:

Up to 30x extended ranging - Advanced multi-millisecond (MMS) ranging techniques combining UWB-based and narrowband-assisted architectures extend secure ranging from traditional "back pocket" proximity interactions to reliable "behind-the-wall" and infrastructure-scale positioning scenarios.

Improved link budget and ultra-low power operation - Enhanced channel utilization and reduced localization cycles lower overall system power consumption while maintaining Ceva's minimal silicon footprint design philosophy.

Up to 4x higher data rates - Supports richer protocol stacks and emerging applications including high-accuracy RTLS, low-latency wireless peripherals, advanced audio transport and combined ranging-and-radar sensing solutions.

Seamless ecosystem compatibility - Fully backward compatible with IEEE 802.15.4z deployments while adding standardized support for enhanced sensing and data communications introduced with IEEE 802.15.4ab.

To accelerate ecosystem readiness for IEEE 802.15.4ab, Ceva is working closely with LitePoint in early validation phases to enable comprehensive test and measurement solutions aligned with the evolving standard, helping ensure interoperability and faster time-to-market for device manufacturers.

"As the industry advances toward 802.15.4ab, ensuring early validation and test readiness is essential for achieving broad interoperability and rapid commercialization," said Adam Smith, Vice President of Marketing at LitePoint. "LitePoint's leadership in UWB test innovation, combined with Ceva's expertise in UWB IP, helps enable customers to bring high-quality, next-generation UWB technology to market faster. We are pleased to collaborate with Ceva to bring this new generation of IEEE 802.15.4ab UWB technology to market."

"UWB is a key enabler of Physical AI systems that understand location, motion and context, ranging from autonomous robots and smart factories to spatial computing and intelligent access control," said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at Ceva. "With our IEEE 802.15.4ab-compliant Ceva-Waves UWB IP, we are delivering a step-function improvement in range and throughput while preserving power and area efficiency."

The Ceva-Waves UWB IEEE 802.15.4ab IP is available now for licensing and integrates with Ceva's broader wireless connectivity portfolio, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT and 5G IP, as well as its edge AI processors, enabling highly integrated multi-protocol SoCs that connect, sense and infer for next-generation Physical AI applications.

Ceva powers the Smart Edge, bridging the digital and physical worlds to bring AI-driven products to life. Our Ceva AI fabric portfolio of silicon and software IP enables devices to Connect, Sense, and Infer – the essential capabilities for the intelligent edge. From 5G, cellular IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and UWB connectivity to scalable Edge AI NPUs, AI DSPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded software, Ceva provides the foundational IP for devices that connect, understand their environment, and act in real time.

With more than 20 billion devices shipped and trusted by 400+ customers worldwide, Ceva is the backbone of today's most advanced smart edge products - from AI-infused wearables and IoT devices to autonomous vehicles and 5G infrastructure. Our differentiated solutions deliver seamless integration into existing design flows, total flexibility to combine solutions based on design needs and ultra–low–power performance in minimal silicon footprint, helping customers accelerate development, reduce risk, and bring innovative products to market faster. As technology evolves toward Physical AI, Ceva's IP portfolio lays the foundation for systems that are always connected, contextually aware, and capable of intelligent, real-time decision-making.

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com

