Bosch Continues Commitment to Cordless, Conquering Concrete and Supporting Jobsite Efficiency by Launching Over 30 New Cordless Products in 2024

With new advancements to its power tools, measuring tools and accessories portfolio, the brand's latest offerings can help workers take on the toughest of tasks

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools announced that over 30 new cordless products will debut in 2024, adding to its cordless tool and accessories lineup. Selections from this new product line, along with returning favorites, will be showcased at the 2024 World of Concrete Conference in Las Vegas, NV, highlighting the brand's commitment to continued tool excellence and optimizing solutions for hard workers on the jobsite.

Bosch is launching over 30 new cordless products in 2024, many of which are engineered to help workers conquer concrete and other tough materials on the jobsite.

With new additions ranging from Impact Wrenches to Inspection Cameras to Bulldog Tough SDS-plus Drill Bits, many of Bosch's latest products aim to help users conquer concrete and other materials on the jobsite with greater versatility, extended battery runtimes and more.

Steve Shepherd, Vice President and General Manager for Bosch Tools North America, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "Our new products, designed with user insights in mind, represent a significant leap forward in meeting the evolving needs of hard workers. Bosch remains dedicated to pushing the industries' boundaries, and these new product advancements are a testament to our commitment to providing tools that empower hard workers to achieve exceptional results all day, every day on the jobsite."

Launching over 30 new cordless products throughout 2024, Bosch kicks off the year with its debut of new tools including:

Cordless Tools to Conquer Concrete

18V Drill/Driver with 5-In-1 Flexiclick® System and (1) CORE18V® 4 Ah Advanced Power Battery (GSR18V-800FC) 5-in-1 design: Delivers enhanced versatility all with one-click technology Brushless motor: Delivers 565 in.-lbs. of max torque Locking bit holder: Locks hex bits for high-torque driving

18V Multidirectional LED Worklight (GLI18V-800N) Three brightness modes: Tailor the worklight to the job with 250, 500 or 800 lumen options Multidirectional lighting: Allows the lamp head to tilt 180° in seven settings and 360° swiveling in 21 settings Integrated magnet: Allows the worklight to be mounted to ferrous metal surfaces

12V Brushless Max ¼" Right Angle Die Grinder (GWG12V-20S) Innovative user interface and speed buttons: Provides tool, battery and speed status as well as five speed options at your fingertips Variable speed trigger: Keeps the user in control in a variety of grinding applications Compact design: Offers small grip size for easy grinding in tight areas Executions: GWG12V-20SN (Bare Tool) & GWG12V-20SB23 (Kit with 2 12V 3 Ah batteries)

18V ½" Brushless Connected-Ready Drill/Driver (GSR18V-800C) Brushless motor: Delivers 565 in.-lbs. of max torque KickBack control: Reduces the risk of sudden rotational torque reaction in a bind-up scenario Integrated LED work light: Illuminates working area for better visibility Executions: GSR18V-800CN (Bare Tool) & GSR18V-800CB24 (Kit with 2 18V 4 Ah batteries)

18V ½" Brushless Connected-Ready Hammer Drill/Driver (GSB-800C) Brushless motor: Delivers 565 in.-lbs. of max torque KickBack Control: Reduces the risk of sudden rotational torque reaction in a bind-up scenario Rapid Mode Selector: Swiftly shifts between hammering, drilling and driving modes without the need to adjust the clutch Executions: GSB18V-800CN (Bare Tool), GSB18V-800CB14 (Kit with 1 18V 4 Ah battery), and GSB18V-800CB24 (kit with 2 18V 4 Ah batteries)

Bulldog Tough™ SDS-plus® Rotary Hammer 4-Cutter Head Bit Four-cutter carbide tipped head design: Delivers up to 2X life in concrete with rebar (vs. Hawera® SDS-plus® 2-cutter concrete drill bit) and helps prevent the bit from getting stuck Centering tip: Ideal for drilling the anchoring holes to enhance the precision of placement Four-flute design: Standard flute design efficiently pulls dust away from the hole



Additional Tool Solutions for the Jobsite

Bosch Floor Removal Cart (GHT130) Robust cart design: Supports the weight of the jackhammer, reducing strain and fatigue Ergonomic angle adjustment options: Allows the hammer to be positioned at five different angles, maximizing efficiency Star knob mounting system: Allows for the hammer to be easily installed and removed to save time one the job

12V Max Connected Thermal Camera (GTC600C) o High image definition: Stores up to 500 sharp, clear thermal images across a wide scope of applications and trades, with a broad measuring range of -4°F - 1112°F (-20°C - +600°C) o Intuitive user interface: Designed to deliver successful results in minimal clicks o Built-in mic/speaker: Allows for smart voice note functionality to record, store and transfer up to 350 notes on the job

12V Max Connected 5 Ft. Handheld Inspection Camera ( GIC4-23C) o Enhanced display: The high resolution, easy-to-see 4 in. display captures color images with storage for up to 30 pictures o Easy to use, intuitive design: Uncomplicates the user experience with simple, clearly marked buttons and menu, enabling clear focus on the task at hand o Jobsite protection: Rubber housing combined with IP67 (camera cable) and IP54 (tool) rating offer enhanced protection on the job

( 12V Max 11 Ft. Handheld Inspection Camera (GIC5-27C) Enhanced display: The high resolution, easy-to-see 5 in. display captures color images and video with storage for up to 30 files Video capability: Conveniently capture and store images and video for further analysis Jobsite protection: Rubber housing combined with IP67 (camera cable) and IP54 (tool) rating offer enhanced protection on the job



For more information on the new Bosch Power Tools products showcased at World of Concrete 2024, join our livestream on January 24 at 2 p.m. PST and follow #BoschWOC24 on social media. You can also visit our Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs nearly 37,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the region (as of Dec. 31, 2022). According to preliminary 2022 figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $15 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit www.bosch.us , www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx .

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 420,000 associates worldwide (as of Dec. 31, 2022). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs roughly 84,800 associates in research and development, of which more than 44,000 are software engineers. In North America, Bosch employs approximately 3,500 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com , www.iot.bosch.com , www.bosch-press.com , www.twitter.com/BoschPresse .

SOURCE Bosch Power Tools