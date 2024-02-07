Bosch Power Tools Named Official Power Tools, Power Tool Accessories and Measuring Tools Partner of the Boston Bruins

Aimed at reaching Boston's hardest working fans, the partnership between Bosch Power Tools and the Bruins extends to in-stadium signage at TD Garden, an ongoing social media content series highlighting hardworking players throughout the season, community engagement and joint efforts to help empower aspiring careers in the skilled trades.

To celebrate the partnership and the hard work it takes to excel on the ice or at the jobsite, Bosch Power Tools and the Bruins are joining forces to help empower careers in the skilled trades using one relevant yet unexpected resource: a portion of the Bruins' hockey sticks. In collaboration with Somerville High School's Center for Career and Technical Education, Bosch Power Tools will donate tools for students in the school's Carpentry Program and support in guiding students through repurposing Bruins hockey sticks to develop original builds using creativity, know-how and the right tools for the job. Once reimagined, The Boston Bruins Foundation will auction the creations online, raising funds to benefit the school and empower careers in the trades.

"We're honored to partner with the Boston Bruins and Somerville High School to connect with hard workers in the community and empower the skilled workforce of tomorrow," said Teresa Sabatino, Director of Brand Marketing Power Tools North America. "Our team is eager to join forces with both organizations to make an impact in the community and cheer alongside the hard workers in Boston."

With the need for skilled trade workers on the rise, Bosch Power Tools is committed to supporting students who want to start a career in the trades. Whether donating quality power tools, measuring tools, and accessories to trade school programs or hosting educational classes, Bosch's mission to empower the next generation of workers extends to Boston and beyond.

"Our carpentry students and faculty are excited to partner with these titans in the sports and tool trade worlds. We look forward to further enriching the classroom experience with the help of the Bosch Power Tools and Bruins teams, creating a unique opportunity to support students' growth," said James Hachey, Assistant Principal and Director of Career and Technical Education at Somerville High School.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Bosch Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Throughout North America, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale of power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, measuring tools and accessories. For more information visit www.boschtools.com.

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs nearly 37,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the region (as of Dec. 31, 2022). According to preliminary 2022 figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $15 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 420,000 associates worldwide (as of Dec. 31, 2022). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs roughly 84,800 associates in research and development, of which more than 44,000 are software engineers. In North America, Bosch employs approximately 3,500 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

About the Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are one of the "Original Six" franchises of the National Hockey League, and the oldest club based in the United States, celebrating their Centennial in 2023-24. The Bruins have remained one of the NHL's most successful franchises throughout their history, ranking second in all-time wins and winning six Stanley Cups (1929, 1939, 1941, 1970, 1972, 2011). For more information on the team, please visit www.BostonBruins.com.

About Somerville High School

The Somerville Public Schools is a diverse school community serving approximately 5,000 students in 11 schools, including almost 1,400 students at Somerville High School. More than 50 different languages are represented among our student population. Somerville High School is a microcosm of the world, offering a uniquely rich learning experience to its diverse student population.

Somerville High School is a comprehensive high school, offering 14 Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs as part of its curriculum and programs serving grades 9-12. The CTE programs provide students with a rigorous and well-rounded curriculum that connects them to the community through co-ops, internships, careers, and industry-recognized credentials. All SHS CTE programs are Chapter 74 certified, in collaboration with an Advisory Committee of over 150 members who represent industry partners for every program offered and who help ensure programs' alignment with in-demand industry credentials, standards, and trends. CTE programs combine traditional technical programs like automotive technology and carpentry with emerging career fields such as dental assisting technology, advanced manufacturing and engineering, architectural design and pre-engineering, and culinary arts. There are 798 students enrolled in CTE programs for 2023-24.

For more information about the Somerville Public Schools, Somerville High School and the Center for Career and Technical Education, visit: www.somerville.k12.ma.us/schools.

