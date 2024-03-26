Bosch Power Tools and Chicago Cubs Hit a Home Run with 2024 Partnership

The partnership between Bosch Power Tools and the Cubs acknowledges and extends the home-state pride of the two organizations and their shared principles of hard work, drive and deep commitment to community. For the 2024 regular season, Bosch Power Tools will have in-ballpark signage for the 2024 season as well as in-game video board features and daily rotational signage on the iconic Wrigley Field Marquee.

"This is a natural fit between two organizations rooted in Chicagoland whose strong brands share the same DNA of hard work and community purpose," said Teresa Sabatino, Director of Brand Marketing Power Tools North America. "We're looking forward to showing our appreciation for the city's hard workers in the stands and on the field all season long."

In a nod to the versatile performance it takes to win on the field or at the jobsite, Bosch Power Tools will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Cubs' new "5-Tool Performance" social content series which will spotlight Cubs players throughout the season, showcasing their five "baseball tools" from speed, hitting, hitting for power, fielding and arm strength. Fans will be able to watch the new content series on Cubs social media channels.

"The partnership between Bosch Power Tools and the Cubs is forged by the common denominator of giving it your all whether on the field or on the job," said Alex Seyferth, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Cubs. "We're proud to partner with Bosch Power Tools and align with a historic brand that has a standard for performance, innovation and reliability."

Off the field, Bosch Power Tools is committed to supporting trade workers across the country and making meaningful connections with those in need. For more information on new Bosch Power Tools products and other community initiatives, visit pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Bosch Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Throughout North America, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale of power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, measuring tools and accessories. For more information visit www.boschtools.com.

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs nearly 37,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the region (as of Dec. 31, 2022). According to preliminary 2022 figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $15 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 420,000 associates worldwide (as of Dec. 31, 2022). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs roughly 84,800 associates in research and development, of which more than 44,000 are software engineers. In North America, Bosch employs approximately 3,500 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

About the Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball's National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs. The organization's three main goals are: Win the World Series, Create the World's Best Guest Experience and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit www.cubs.com.

