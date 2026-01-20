Bosch Power Tools Breaks Ground at World of Concrete 2026 with Three New Category Launches

The brand debuts new concrete solutions, a next-generation battery platform, launches outdoor power and storage products in North America and doubles down on 'Like a Bosch' positioning

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools has doubled down on its commitment to jobsite innovation by announcing 60 new products that will launch following their debut at the 2026 World of Concrete tradeshow. The brand is unveiling robust solutions for workers in three key categories: a fully integrated concrete portfolio, a new EXPERT 18V platform and major expansions into outdoor power equipment and modular storage.

Bosch Power Tools showcases 60 new innovations at World of Concrete 2026, including concrete solutions, a next-generation battery platform, and expanded outdoor power equipment and tool storage offerings.

"There's no better place to debut Bosch's 2026 product lineup than World of Concrete - we can't wait to get it in the hands of real workers," said John Paul Marcantonio, North American President and CEO for Bosch Power Tools. "This year's additions are based on feedback we received from jobsites across the country. The result is a portfolio designed to help workers feel in control, empowered and confident to get their jobs done."

Thoughtfully engineered to truly meet the needs of today's trade professionals, who increasingly seek more flexibility and durability on the jobsite, these additions build on Bosch's robust 18V platform that's designed for uncompromising performance, durability and versatility.

Throughout the show, attendees will see messaging and creative designed to empower, inspire and honor their vocation as part of Bosch's 'Like a Bosch' campaign. Now in its second year, the witty platform continues to celebrate the grit, skill and pride of trade professionals, showing that when the tools deliver, workers do too.

"'Like a Bosch' sparked such a meaningful dialogue with and for the trades when it debuted last year, it was essential for us to build on that," said Allison Fishman, Vice President of Marketing at Bosch Power Tools. "In 2026, the campaign taps into the powerful, transformative feeling workers get when they pick up and use a Bosch tool. It's an impactful moment when they begin to work 'Like a Bosch.'"

Below is a taste of the more than 60 new products that the brand will unveil at World of Concrete, including:

Next-Gen EXPERT 18V Battery Platform – Introducing Bosch's most advanced 18V battery technology to date, built on the trusted 18V system pros rely on. Engineered with next-generation cell technology and more durable housing, EXPERT 18V batteries deliver high power across the range, extended runtime, and jobsite-ready durability to meet the demands of today's toughest applications. EXPERT 18V Batteries (EXBA18V-40 & EXBA18V-80): Featuring tabless cell technology for cooler operation (available in 4Ah and 8Ah models), these high-power batteries feature improved ergonomics and offer full 18V compatibility with Bosch's existing system.

– Introducing Bosch's most advanced 18V battery technology to date, built on the trusted 18V system pros rely on. Engineered with next-generation cell technology and more durable housing, EXPERT 18V batteries deliver high power across the range, extended runtime, and jobsite-ready durability to meet the demands of today's toughest applications. Full Concrete Portfolio – Bosch is delivering a complete, pro-grade lineup designed for performance, control, and durability that's built to handle the toughest concrete applications: GBR18V-15S 5 In. Concrete Surface Grinder: Delivers the equivalent of 13 amps of corded power, plus enhanced dust control, a low grinding profile and variable speed for smooth surface prep. GLT18V-5000N Tower Light: An ultra-bright, 18V cordless tower light delivering up to 5,000 lumens of powerful illumination. Designed for versatility with multidirectional lighting, and an extendable height of up to 87 inches to ensure full jobsite coverage. GDS18V-780N Mid-Torque Impact Wrench: Combines 740 ft.-lbs. of breakaway torque with a lightweight design and auto bolt release for enhanced control.

– Bosch is delivering a complete, pro-grade lineup designed for performance, control, and durability that's built to handle the toughest concrete applications: Product Expansion: Outdoor Power Equipment & Modular Storage – Bosch is expanding its ecosystem beyond the jobsite. Its new Outdoor Power Equipment line is ready to tackle landscaping and exterior work powered by the same trusted 18V platform. The Modular Storage System now offers professional-level organization, mobility and durability, putting toolbox essentials in their proper place. Product highlights include: GKE18V-25TP – 18V 10 In. Pole Chainsaw: Well-balanced tool that offers a 25.2 ft/s chain speed and telescoping design, extending up to 10 ft. to tackle high branches. GKE18V-40 16 In. Chainsaw: Delivers 41 ft./s chain speed and enhanced safety features like electronic motor brake and kickback protection. GKE18V-20 Pruning Saw: Lightweight and compact with 24 ft./s chain speed and automatic oiling system for quick upkeep. GRT18V-40 String Trimmer: Designed for high-efficiency trimming with a 16 in. cutting swath and anti-tangle tech. L-BOXX Contractor System: Rugged, stackable, and fully modular storage that travels from truck to jobsite. Includes wheeled options, racks, drawers and a backpack, compatible with legacy L-BOXX products.

– Bosch is expanding its ecosystem beyond the jobsite. Its new Outdoor Power Equipment line is ready to tackle landscaping and exterior work powered by the same trusted 18V platform. The Modular Storage System now offers professional-level organization, mobility and durability, putting toolbox essentials in their proper place. Product highlights include:

To extend the World of Concrete experience beyond the show floor, Bosch will host a YouTube Livestream on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. PST, offering offsite viewers an exclusive virtual tour of the booth and a first look at the new tools revealed during the press conference.

For more information, visit the Bosch Power Tools Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs 42,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the North American region (as of Dec. 31, 2023). Bosch generated consolidated sales of $16.5 billion in the U.S., Mexico and Canada in 2023. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.mx and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 429,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2023). The company generated sales of $99 billion in 2023. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, electrification, digitalization, connectivity, and an orientation to sustainability. In this context, Bosch's broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in sensor technology, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture user-friendly, sustainable products. With technology that is "Invented for life," Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 470 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch's innovative strength is key to the company's further development. At 136 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 90,000 associates in research and development, of which nearly 48,000 are software engineers.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.0818

SOURCE Bosch Power Tools