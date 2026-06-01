Bosch Power Tools Expands Jobsite Solutions with 39 New Products Across Core Categories

Latest rollout strengthens 18V cordless platform and introduces next-generation EXPERT performance in phases

Bosch adds 39 corded and cordless power tools and accessories to its lineup supporting jobsite tasks for a variety of trade and construction workers.

New rugged and reliable measuring tools are designed with user-friendly simplicity, while offering features that drive precision.

Its latest threaded rod cutter 2-pack accessory set is ready for the electrician, plumbing and HVAC toolbox to get specialty work done efficiently.

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch Power Tools is expanding its North American portfolio with the launch of 39 new tools and accessories designed to meet the evolving needs of trade and construction professionals.

Bosch Power Tools launches 39 new tools and accessories, continuing to expand into core categories, meeting today’s trade workers’ needs.

Expansion of EXPERT, Measuring Tools and Accessories Product Lines

Supporting critical applications across cutting, sanding, grinding and measuring, this latest rollout builds on the brand's established 18V cordless system, while introducing the first wave of next-generation EXPERT products—signaling a new top-performance class that will continue to expand in phases.

The lineup includes new power tools engineered for a wide range of jobsite tasks, alongside rugged, easy-to-use measuring solutions that enhance accuracy and efficiency. Bosch is also introducing new specialty accessories, including a threaded rod cutter set designed to support electricians, plumbers and HVAC professionals with greater productivity on precise applications.

"Building on our strong pipeline of innovation, this latest introduction delivers both cordless and corded solutions that bring advanced power and precision to the jobsite," said Philipp Gosau, Director of Product Management for Bosch Power Tools North America. "These new products reflect direct feedback from tradespeople, helping improve efficiency, accuracy and confidence across a wide range of applications."

Bringing Jobsite Feedback to The Shelf

Powered by Bosch's EXPERT 18V cordless batteries and evolving corded lineup, the new products reinforce the brand's commitment to durability, performance and user-focused design—ensuring professionals have the right tools to get the job done, no matter the conditions.

Latest Products and Features Make Jobsite Tasks Seamless

A sampling of new power/measuring tools and accessories that workers can purchase for their next job, include:

Power Tools EXPERT 18V 6" Random Orbit Sander (3/16") (EXEX18V-150-5N): High Orbit: 3/16 in. orbit with a 6 in. pad, paired with a no-load speed of 5,000–10,000 rpm for aggressive, consistent sanding performance. Optimal Dust Management: Dust canister with HEPA filter offers fine dust collection, mechanic self-cleaning function and quick switch to vacuum hose with integrated adapter. Comfortable Control: Ergonomic, well-balanced design with a close grip, easy-to-reach on/off switch and speed controls for comfortable handling and control during use. EXPERT 18V 30-Degree Framing Nailer (Bare Tool: EXNH18V-90MDN) (Kit: EXNH18V-90MDB14) | EXPERT 18V 21-Degree Framing Nailer (Bare Tool: EXNH18V-90MRN) (Kit: EXNH18V-90MRB14): Pneumatic-Like Power: The 18V air-spring system delivers efficient, high-performance nailing without the need for hoses, compressors, or fuel cartridges. Full Power Tech+: Jobsite-accessible Schrader valve enables quick refills up to 117 PSI, helping reduce downtime and minimizing service center visits. High-Grip Nosepiece: Delivers improved control and accuracy for toenailing, while the included no-mar pad helps protect work surfaces from marring. Bump Fire Mode: Includes single and bump fire modes for fast-paced nailing, delivering up to 3 nails per second. EXPERT Corded 12 In. 15-Amp Dual-Bevel Glide Miter Saw (EXCM341-305GD): Patented Compact Glide System: Delivers smooth, precise cutting in a space-saving design that allows placement closer to the wall. Large Cutting Capacity: Delivers 13-7/16 in. horizontal, 7 in. baseboard, and 7-1/2 in. crown capacity (45° spring), with dual-bevel cuts from 0–47° left and right. Integrated extensions support larger materials, and built-in stops enable fast, repeatable cuts. Shadow LED Cutline: Illuminates the cutting area and clearly shows blade position for precise cuts without manual adjustment. EXPERT 18V 5 – 6 In. Angle Grinder with Slide Switch Kit (EXWS18V-15SB18X) | 18V EXPERT 5 – 6 In. Angle Grinder with No Lock-On Paddle Switch Kit (EXWS18V-15PSB18X): Versatile Performance: Six-speed user interface helps tailor grinding and cutting performance across metal and concrete applications. Extended User Comfort: Anti-vibration side handle and ergonomic grip design help reduce fatigue in long applications. User Convenience & Control: Features kickback control, soft start, overload protection, restart protection and a brake system for smoother operation and enhanced user confidence.

Measuring Leveling and Detection Tools 18V Green-Beam Horizontal Rotary Laser (GRL18V-31K): Simple Operation: For streamlined use with a single on/off button and clear shock warning/battery indicators. Jobsite Tough Construction: IP66 rated for dust-tight, water-resistant durability, and built to help withstand a 5 Ft. tripod tip over for added robustness. Power Flexibility: Versatile power options with included 18V Battery or C batteries (sold separately). Complete Kit : Includes LR20 receiver, 18V 4 Ah battery, charger, alkaline adapter, tripod, grade rod and carrying case. 18V Green-Beam Horizontal/Vertical Rotary Laser Kits (GRL18V-34K & GRL18V-34P): Simplified, Intuitive User Interface: With easy-to-read bi-color LED display for quick single dial-in slope readings (green for levelled, red for slope). Long Working Range: Of up to 1,500 Ft. with accuracy of up to ±1/16 In. at 100 Ft. in horizontal mode, ±1/8 In. at 100 Ft. in vertical mode, and a self-leveling range of ±15%. Power Flexibility: Versatile power options with included 18V Battery or C batteries (sold separately). Two Kit Options: GRL18V-34K includes LR20 receiver, 18V 4 Ah battery, charger, alkaline adapter, tripod, grade rod and carrying case. GRL18V-34K includes LR20 receiver, 18V 4 Ah battery, charger, alkaline adapter and backpack. True RMS Digital Multimeter (GDM600-15): Durable Construction: IP65 rated with rubber-reinforced housing and 6 Ft. drop protection. Inverted LCD Display: Display with a high black-and-white contrast for enhanced readability. Power Flexibility: Versatile power options with included 2x 1.5V (LR06) AA batteries or GBA37V10 for flexibility and sustainability. True RMS 600A Clamp Meter (GMC600-15): Jobsite Tough Construction: IP54 rated with ergonomic grip and rubber-reinforced housing. Easy-to-Read LCD Display: With high contrast for enhanced visibility. Power Cut-Off Protection: Prevents tool start up if battery compartment is open. Non-Contact Voltage Tester 24-1000V AC with Flashlight (GVD1000-17): Continuous Self-Test Feature: Checks functionality before and during operation for reliable performance. Durable Design: IP67 rated with TPE-reinforced housing and 6 Ft. drop protection. Dual Voltage Range (24 to 1000V and 90 to 1000V): Provides flexible use in low and standard voltage applications.

Accessories Threaded Rod Cutter Set (2) (GGC2550): Cutting Power: Handles ¼ In., ⅜ In. and ½ In. cuts in steel, plus ¼ In. and ⅜ In. cuts in stainless steel.



For more information, visit the Bosch Power Tools Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook.

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs around 38,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the North American region (as of Dec. 31, 2024). According to preliminary figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $18.7 billion in the U.S., Mexico and Canada in 2025. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.mx and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 412,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2025). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of 91 billion euros in 2025. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, electrification, digitalization, connectivity, and an orientation to sustainability. In this context, Bosch's broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in sensor technology, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture user-friendly, sustainable products. With technology that is "Invented for life," Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 490 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch's innovative strength is key to the company's further development. At 136 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 82,000 associates in research and development.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as "Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering." The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a limited liability company with a charitable purpose. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a company owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG. It is entrusted with the task of safeguarding the company's long-term existence and in particular its financial independence – in line with the mission handed down in the will of the company's founder, Robert Bosch.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch-press.com, www.bosch.com.

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SOURCE Bosch Power Tools