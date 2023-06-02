Bosch Tools is Powering the Worker with Newly Launched 18V Cordless Tools Supported by a New and Enhanced 18V Warranty

The brand's second largest product drop of the year broadens its tool offerings for specialty tradespeople, while providing a warranty program designed to protect products longer

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools introduced new tools including an 18V concrete nailer and heat gun, continuing to expand its cordless portfolio to support trade workers. In addition to the new tools, Bosch Power Tools also announced a new and enhanced 18V Limited Warranty that offers extended coverage for 18V tools, chargers, and batteries.

Bosch’s new lineup of cordless power tools supports various trades and are protected by its enhanced 18V Limited Warranty.

Effective June 1st, Bosch's new 18V limited warranty extends the coverage for cordless 18V tools and chargers from one year to five years and 18V batteries from one year to three years. With the updated 18V limited warranty, product registration is no longer required to receive extended coverage, but is still highly recommended. With this newly enhanced limited warranty, workers can now have even more confidence in Bosch Tools to get the job done.

"Our Bosch team is keeping the momentum going with new products and an improved 18V limited warranty to better equip trade workers, including plumbers, electricians, HVAC installers and drywallers with tools designed for the work. The new 18V Concrete Nailer, the newest addition to the PROFACTOR high-powered system, is expected to be a fan favorite for workers looking for a fast, consistent nailing solution. The new nailer is powered by CORE18V high power batteries and delivers gas-powered comparable performance for the toughest nailing jobs," said Philipp Gosau, Director of Product Development for Bosch Tools North America.

18V Limited Warranty: For more details on the updated terms of the 18V limited warranty, visit https://www.boschtools.com/us/en/service/product-warranty/ or 1-877-BOSCH99

Concrete Nailing Solutions

18V Concrete Nailer (GNB18V-12N) & 18V Concrete Nailer Kit (GNB18V-12K14)

PROFACTOR™ System – Delivers gas-powered comparable performance with a cordless design that's engineered to last





Collated-Shot Magazine – Comes with a 22-shot collated magazine and a single-shot magazine. An extra-capacity magazine, which can hold up to 44 collated nails, is sold separately.





Open-System - Allows for most competitive brand collated nails and single shots to be used





Air Spring Design – Provides fast, consistent nailing on the jobsite





Depth Adjustment – A built-in sliding switch adjusts the nail depth into the workpiece





Single-shot magazine and nosepiece – Allows the user to easily swap between collated nails to single shots for MEP applications





On-Tool User Display – Helps manage tool performance, troubleshooting and battery life status

Pins for Concrete Nailer GNB18V-12 (NB-063, NB-075, NB-100, NB-125, NB-150, NK-138, NM-050, NB-063, NM-075)

Compatibility – Concrete pins are designed to work with the GNB18V-12N concrete nailer as well as with most major concrete nailer tools





Material Use – Pins are designed for use in A36 and A572 steel, concrete, CMU block and sand-lightweight concrete over metal deck

Grinding Solutions

18V X-LOCK Brushless 4-1/2-5 In. Angle Grinder with Paddle Switch (GWX18V-10PN) and 5 In. Tuckpoint Guard Accessory (TG503)

X-LOCK wheel change – Features click-in mounting and a grinder wheel release lever for a change-out that's up to five times faster than standard grinders





Kickback Control – Shuts the grinder off if the tool accidentally drops on the floor





Updated Gearhead Mounting Collar – Mounting collar on the gearhead is now compatible with Bosch metal and concrete guards





Tuckpoint Guard Accessory (TG503) - also compatible with spindle wheel grinders in addition to X-LOCK

Drywall Sanding Solutions

9 In. Drywall Pole Sander Kit (GTR55-85)

Ultra-Flexible Head – Reduces the risk of damage to the surface and helps enable effortless movement across surfaces





Ceiling Suction Mode – Helps reduce the weight of the tools while working overhead





T-Handle Grip – Provides a better and more adaptable grip to help reduce arm-strain, especially overhead





Quick-Release Extension Pole – Adapts the length of the sander when switching from ceilings to walls and the subtracting extension removes excess weight

Heat Application Solutions

18V Heat Gun (Bare Tool) GHG18V-50N

Quick Heat-Up Time – Provides a max temperature of 930⁰ F and can heat-up to 570⁰ F in six seconds





Lockout Switch – Prevents accidental activation when traveling or not in use





Temperature Switch – Offers two temperature settings to switch heat levels, supporting a variety of applications

Measuring Solutions – Not included in 18V Limited Warranty

BLAZE™ 100 Ft. Laser Measure (GLM100-23)

Easy-To-Read Graphic Display – Illuminates numbers with distinct resolution and allows for work in low/no-light conditions for easy readability





User Friendly Layout – Features two-button operation, one to measure and one to round





Rounding Button – Allows user to easily round the measurement result from ½ In. up to 1/32 In.





Compact Design – Easy to carry and fits in a pocket

Drilling Solutions– Not included in 18V Limited Warranty

Porcelain Diamond Drill Bits (DDB14, DDB516, DDB38, DDB12)

Built-in Wax Insert Tip – Lubricates and cools the hole without the need for water





Dry-Drilling Bit Design – Allows for drilling with two hands, providing more control and precision





High - Quality Diamonds – Helps provide ease of use when drilling into porcelain, as well as up to 10x life in porcelain versus standard glass and tile bits





Vacuum-Brazing Technology – Process fuses high-quality diamonds to the bit tip.

Charging Solutions

18V USB Portable Power Adapter (GAA18V-48)

18V Battery Compatibility – Works with Bosch 18V Lithium-Ion batteries to deliver power to any 5V USB or 12V DC device(s)





Dual Charging Ports – USB ports charge two devices simultaneously





Heated Workwear Compatible Port – Port is compatible with Bosch battery operated heated gear, keeping workers warm on long, cold days

For more information on the new Bosch Power Tools products, visit our Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

