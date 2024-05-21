Building Together: Bosch Power Tools Supports the Carolina Panthers' 'Keep Pounding Day' Build in Charlotte

Hosted on May 17, 2024 in Charlotte, N.C., Bosch Power Tools, the Official Power Tools, Power Tool Accessories and Measuring Tools partner of the Carolina Panthers, donated $5,500 worth of cordless power tools and accessories, and offered support from Bosch volunteers to execute a variety of hands-on projects in collaboration with local organization Seeds4Change to support and beautify the community. Projects supported ranged from fence and shed repairs to landscaping and table-building.

"We at Bosch Power Tools recognize the importance of putting in hard work on the jobsite and in our communities, which is why we're partnering with the Carolina Panthers and organizations like Seeds4Change that work tirelessly to create real impact locally," said Teresa Sabatino, Director of Brand Marketing Power Tools North America. "Our team was honored to work alongside partners, volunteers and friends on this meaningful day and contribute towards their mission of improving their community, one space at a time."

Originally created to benefit communities across the Carolinas, 'Keep Pounding Day' consistently brings together the Panthers' players, coaches, Legends, partners, and staff to participate in service projects. Bosch Power Tools previously supported the Charlotte community and worked to empower the next generation of skilled trade workers locally through a donation of tools and accessories to the local ROC Construction Skills Training Center last Giving Tuesday.

"The success of our annual 'Keep Pounding Day,' was made even greater by joining forces with the Bosch Power Tools team, who share in the Panthers' core value of community giving," said Carolina Panthers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Dan O'Neill. "We're grateful for their contribution of the necessary tools and expertise to aid and empower the volunteers and greatly enjoyed working alongside their team on this important day of service."

To learn more about the Carolina Panthers' In The Community initiatives, visit panthers.com/community. To find out about Seeds4Change's mission to support the Charlotte community check-out westblvdnc.org/seeds4change.

For more information on Bosch Power Tools' latest innovations, visit our Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok.

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs 42,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the North American region (as of Dec. 31, 2023). Bosch generated consolidated sales of $16.5 billion in the U.S., Mexico and Canada in 2023. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.mx and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 429,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2023). The company generated sales of $99 billion in 2023. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, electrification, digitalization, connectivity, and an orientation to sustainability. In this context, Bosch's broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in sensor technology, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture user-friendly, sustainable products. With technology that is "Invented for life," Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 470 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch's innovative strength is key to the company's further development. At 136 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 90,000 associates in research and development, of which nearly 48,000 are software engineers.

About the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers became the 29th National Football League franchise on October 26, 1993. The Panthers began play in the 1995 season, winning an expansion-team-record seven games. In 28 seasons, Carolina has won six division titles, including three consecutive NFC South division titles from 2013-15. The Panthers have played in 17 playoff games, earning two NFC Championships and appearing in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl 50. David A. Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, L.P. and a well-known philanthropist, is the owner of the Carolina Panthers. Truly representing both Carolinas, the Panthers play their home games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., just miles from the North Carolina-South Carolina border. Serving the two-state region is a priority for the team. The Panthers work with over 3,800 community partners, non-profit agencies and schools in the Carolinas each year and are committed to positively impacting the region by providing philanthropic funding, resources and opportunities throughout the Carolinas.

SOURCE Bosch Power Tools