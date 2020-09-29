Boston-Area Wendy's Celebrate National Coffee Day with a Month of FREE* Hot Coffee with Breakfast Sandwich Purchase

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

What better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than with a FREE* hot coffee with purchase? Keeping the celebration and hot deal going through November 4. That's right, participating Boston-area Wendy's locations are looking to serve ONE MILLION cups of FREE* coffee with the purchase of any breakfast sandwich**. Whether you're a Breakfast Baconator™ fan or team Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, this is a deal worth getting up for - time and time again.

WHEN:

Kicking off today on National Coffee Day through November 4, Wendy's fans can start their morning with a free cup of hot coffee while digging into a delicious Wendy's breakfast sandwich.

WHERE:

Participating Boston-area Wendy's restaurants.

HOW:

Head to a participating Wendy's from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Check your local Wendy's as breakfast hours may vary by location.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*One (1) free any-sized hot coffee with the purchase of any breakfast sandwich at participating locations. Limit one (1) per person per breakfast sandwich order. Offer ends November 4, 2020.

**Excludes Sausage Biscuit and Sausage, Egg and Cheese Burrito. Not valid with any other discount, offer or combo.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

