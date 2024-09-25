For fans facing fast food ice cream machine downtime, Wendy's serves up $1 Frosty treats* through September

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

For nearly 55 years, Wendy's® iconic Frosty® has been the go-to sweet treat fix when fans' cravings strike, while the ice cream machines at the other guys are offline – often for two to three hours at a time.** Partnering with the infamous McBroken.com developer,** Wendy's tracked where a Frosty Fix was needed the most and found Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, New York and Los Angeles with the most downtime.**

Wendy's Is Treating Fans to a Sweet Frosty Fix When and Where They Need It Most

Wendy's is showing up for fans across the country with delicious, reliable Frosty treats – available for only $1 for a small nationwide now through September 30.* Wendy's fans can count on the Frosty when they need it most, available in Classic Chocolate Frosty and Vanilla Frosty – back for a limited time!

WHERE & WHEN:

The craving for a sweet treat can strike at any time, but if fans are planning to order from the other guys they might want to avoid lunch or snack time...or really anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when machines are most often unavailable, according to McBroken.com data.** For Frosty fanatics that need a fix sooner rather than later, visit the Wendy's app to locate the nearest restaurant and grab a small Frosty treat for just a buck until September 30.*

HOW:

Frosty lovers can swing by their nearest Wendy's location and grab a treat for themselves to enjoy and even pair it with an order of Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries to deliver a perfect bite! Consumers can even use McBroken.com to navigate to their nearest Wendy's restaurant or order ahead to make sure there's a Frosty with their name on it, right when they arrive.

WHY:

Using data from McBroken.com, Wendy's saw that dessert fans are faced with ice cream machine outages all too often and knew just what the fix was – a Frosty! Wendy's knows that when fans are craving a sweet treat, they deserve to have a reliable and delicious option. To make sure that fans with a sweet tooth are covered, Wendy's is mobilizing to bring consumers Frosty treats in their times of greatest need. And for just a buck, for a limited time!

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's. Not valid in a combo. Prices may be higher in AK, CA, HI and via third party delivery.

** Data sourced through McBroken.com and not independently verified by The Wendy's Company

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company