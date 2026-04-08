Boston Athletic Association Reports Significant Progress on Sustainability Goals in Second Annual Report

Second-year report shows accelerating results across emissions, waste diversion, and community impact, powered by multiyear partnership with energy technology partner Schneider Electric

BOSTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, showing accelerating progress toward a 42% emissions reduction target, waste diversion across events, and $50.4 million raised for 172 nonprofit organizations through the Official Charity Program.

Boston Athletic Association's ESG Report

Building on the B.A.A.'s inaugural sustainability report, the 2025 edition details how the organization and its Official Sustainability Partner, Schneider Electric, are embedding measurable sustainability practices into race operations, emissions reduction planning, and year-round community programming.

"Sustainability at the B.A.A. is about people, from our athletes, volunteers and staff to the communities we serve," said Jack Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer of the B.A.A. "This year's progress reflects the collective effort behind our events, and we're grateful for everyone who has helped us and continues to help us build a more welcoming, responsible and community-focused running environment."

Key highlights from the 2025 report include:

Advancing toward the B.A.A.'s 42% emissions reduction target, supported by upgraded HVAC systems and expanded use of battery-powered generators across events.

Donating approximately 20 tons of clothing, and collecting 7.7 tons of compostable cups across B.A.A. events.

Expanding inclusive race experiences, with 98% of runners reporting a sense of inclusion and more than 99% reporting overall satisfaction with their event experience.

Raising $50.4 million for 172 nonprofit organizations through the Official Charity Program, while engaging the Greater Boston community through 3,200+ youth participants and 10,200+ volunteers.

Enhancing organizational excellence with improved cybersecurity measures and updated leadership roles.

"As a proud member of the Boston community, Schneider Electric is inspired by what the B.A.A. is achieving," said Aamir Paul, President of North America Operations for Schneider Electric. "From cutting emissions to diverting event waste, the B.A.A. is proving that world-class athletic events can also drive meaningful environmental and community impact. As an energy technology leader deeply rooted in Greater Boston, we are proud to support that work as the B.A.A.'s Official Sustainability Partner."

Schneider Electric is the largest clean energy company in Massachusetts, and its commitment to the Boston region spans more than 130 years. With its North American headquarters in Boston and ongoing partnerships with local institutions, Schneider Electric is a vital part of the community's efforts to lead the charge toward a more sustainable future. The company employs more than 2,200 team members in New England, with facilities in Boston, Foxborough, and Andover. Schneider Electric's community and academic partnerships include programs with Boston University, Franklin Cummings Tech, Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana-Farber, and Essex County Habitat for Humanity. Schneider Electric was named the world's most sustainable company by TIME Magazine for two consecutive years.

To download the 2025 B.A.A. Sustainability Report, visit: https://bstnmar.org/2026ESGReport

To learn more about Schneider Electric's sponsorship of the B.A.A. in advance of the 130th Boston Marathon, visit: The official sustainability partner of the Boston Marathon 2025 | Schneider Electric United States

ABOUT THE BOSTON ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (B.A.A.)

Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. manages the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round programming. The 130th Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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SOURCE Schneider Electric