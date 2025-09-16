Boston Bruins NHL Defenseman Charlie McAvoy Jr. Joins ororo As Newest Official Heated Apparel Ambassador

Announcement follows the Boston Bruins Naming ororo as the NHL team's official heated apparel partner

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ororo® , the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in bringing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated gear, has announced National Hockey League (NHL) defenseman of the Boston Bruins and US Olympic athlete, Charlie McAvoy Jr., as the brand's newest Ambassador. ororo will be providing McAvoy with his favorite heated apparel pieces to support him across training, practice, and gameday as the 2025 NHL season begins.

Widely regarded as one of the best defensemen in the NHL, McAvoy is a 2022 NHL Second-Team All Star, 2019 Stanley Cup Finalist, 2018 IIHF World Championship bronze medalist and led defenseman in scoring, and was selected to be part of the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2018. Off the ice, McAvoy is recognized for his strong character and family-oriented approach that has made him a role model for up-and-coming hockey players and fans.

"I am thrilled to be joining the ororo Heated Apparel family as an official Ambassador," said Charlie McAvoy Jr. "ororo as a brand encourages customers to be active, even during the cold seasons, and enables customers to continue their favorite outdoor activities year-round. Living in the Northeast, I've grown up enduring cold winters, and ororo's heated apparel gives me, my family, and even my dog comfort off the ice and in our daily lives. During the upcoming season, I'm excited to have ororo's apparel for my training and daily routine and to see how ororo's products improve my family's daily lives as well."

As an ororo Ambassador, McAvoy's family, and his dog, Otto, will also be provided with ororo gear to use throughout the day when they may need a little extra warmth to stay toasty and to enjoy life's most precious moments.

"Charlie is an incredible role model and leader both on and off the ice," said ororo Co-Founder and CEO Mark H. "He embodies the values and active lifestyle in line with our brand and our customers. Charlie and his wonderful family bring an inside look into how our heated apparel can be used for athletes at the top of their game, but also for customers in their daily lives. We are looking forward to supporting Charlie, his family, and the Bruins in the upcoming season."

McAvoy will also have the opportunity to collaborate with ororo to provide feedback on current designs and to explore new hockey-focused styles for hockey fans and players to enjoy.

"When exploring new designs and styles, collaborating with the athlete directly allows us to incorporate real-time feedback," said ororo Director of Product Development Adrienne Klein. "McAvoy will be able to provide us with key feedback on important details and functionality across our new product designs which will allow us to continuously improve our heated apparel for customers to enjoy. A big part of this will also be exploring his individual style and integrating this into these pieces for a personal design touch from McAvoy himself."

Learn more about Charlie McAvoy Jr. as an ororo Heated Apparel Ambassador at www.ororo.com .

About ororo

Founded in Kansas City in 2015, ororo offers rechargeable heated apparel designed to keep you warm and comfortable without bulky layers, whether indoors or outdoors. With built-in heating elements, adjustable warmth settings, and small-sized batteries, our heated clothing and gear ensures you stay cozy and stylish in any environment. Trusted by over 1 million customers and backed by UL-certified batteries for safety, ororo is the most trusted heated apparel brand in the U.S.A.

Media Contact: Kelsey Bierbower [email protected]

SOURCE ORORO Heated Apparel