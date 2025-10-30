ororo Named as the Official American Kennel Club Heated Apparel Provider in Advance of 25th Annual AKC National Championship

Limited-edition co-branded ororo and AKC heated apparel pieces to be available for purchase at select AKC events

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ororo® , the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in bringing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated gear, and the American Kennel Club, a not-for-profit, the world's largest registry of purebred and mixed breed dogs, and the leading advocate for canine welfare and responsible ownership, have announced ororo as the Official American Kennel Club (AKC®) Heated Apparel Provider in advance of the 25th Annual AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin. As part of the partnership, ororo will create limited-edition co-branded heated apparel with the AKC, which will be available for purchase at select AKC events through the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

"As we continue to celebrate ororo's 10th anniversary through the month of October, becoming the Official Heated Apparel Provider of the AKC has added to all of the incredible milestones we have to celebrate this month," said ororo CEO and Co-Founder Mark H. "At ororo, we understand how important it is for humans and their canines to be comfortable while training for major competitions. Our heated apparel helps both human and canine athletes stay focused as they continue to train for the events in the 2025 and 2026 seasons ahead. We are honored to be partnered with such a well-respected and historic organization, and we cannot wait to see how athletes perform in the upcoming events."

The 25th Annual AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin will take place at the Orange County Convention Center on December 13 and 14. It is one of the world's premier dog events and is the largest dog show in the United States. This championship is also the only conformation dog show hosted by the American Kennel Club and annually crowns 'America's Champion.' The show will take place alongside the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals, AKC Agility Invitational, AKC RACH Invitational, and AKC Obedience Classic, with junior events in each sport. ororo Heated Apparel will be present at the event and will be selling limited-edition co-branded apparel for fans and competitors to purchase.

"The AKC is pleased to welcome ororo as our Official Heated Apparel Provider. Our exhibitors and fans alike spend countless hours training, traveling, and cheering on their dogs in all types of weather," said Gina DiNardo, President and CEO of AKC. "With ororo, competitors and fans can experience unmatched comfort and style—no matter the conditions. Their commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with the AKC's mission to support canine athletes and the people who love them. We look forward to seeing this collaboration in action at the 2025 AKC National Championship and beyond."

ororo is also dedicated to providing high-quality and reliable heated apparel for canines. In 2024, ororo introduced the world's first battery-powered heated dog vest, the Koldpwoof Heated Dog Vest , marking a major milestone in innovation for pet comfort and performance. The pet heated apparel line is designed to help dogs stay active, comfortable, and protected in colder weather. Available now at ororo.com and chewy.com , ororo has plans to expand the line to include new styles and features in the coming months.

Learn more about ororo's partnership with AKC at ororo.com , and learn more about the AKC and the 2025 National Championships at akc.org .

About ororo

Founded in Kansas City in 2015, ororo offers rechargeable heated apparel designed to keep you warm and comfortable without bulky layers, whether indoors or outdoors. With built-in heating elements, adjustable warmth settings, and small-sized batteries, our heated clothing and gear ensures you stay cozy and stylish in any environment. Trusted by over 1 million customers and backed by UL-certified batteries for safety, ororo is the most trusted heated apparel brand in the U.S.A. For more information, visit www.ororo.com .

About AKC

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

