ororo Celebrates 10th Anniversary with AeroPro 8-Zone Heated Down Jacket Kickstarter Project, Pre-Launch Now Open for Super Early Bird Backers

Nov 06, 2025, 09:00 ET
The brand's third Kickstarter Project features another world-first heated apparel product
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ororo®, the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in providing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated gear, today announced the pre-launch for its third Kickstarter project, the AeroPro 8-Zone Heated Down Jacket. The AeroPro Jacket is the world's first 8-zone Dual-Control & Dual-Battery Source heated jacket and features the most heating zones and heating coverage ororo has provided on any heated apparel piece to date. As part of the pre-launch, super early bird backers can secure 40% off MSRP with a $5 deposit and receive a free premium travel bag valued at $49.99 with their pledge. The Kickstarter officially launches on November 13 and ends on December 10, 2025.
The AeroPro 8-Zone Heated Down Jacket features the most heating coverage of any ororo product with 205 in² of heat across 8 strategic heating zones, including the left and right pockets, left and right arms, hood (left and right ears), upper back, and mid-back. For further personalization, Dual-Control capabilities allow users to choose between three heating configurations: all heating zones, only the core-body heating zones, or only the hood. The Dual-Battery Source feature provides extended heating times, with up to 8 hours of heating with one battery or up to 16 hours of heating with the optional second battery.
Lightweight and versatile, the AeroPro features 90% down and 10% feather filling with RDS-certified ethical insulation that traps heat without bulk. Its packable design compresses into its own pocket for effortless portability, while a functional 10-pocket system with two internal chest pockets and two battery pockets keeps gear organized and accessible. The jacket also boasts a water-repellent nylon shell and wind-resistant construction for additional protection from the elements for real-world durability. Available in Men's and Women's sizing in the color black, the jacket is also machine-washable for easy maintenance.
"We are thrilled to be launching our third Kickstarter campaign with another world-first product. Our previous successes with the world's first 3-in-1 heated gloves, the Twin Cities Heated Gloves, and the Redwood Carbon Nanotube Heated Socks show how in demand heated apparel truly is," said ororo Co-Founder Mark H. "For those who want to support us in our third Kickstarter, we want to reward them for helping set the stage for what is hopefully another record-breaking campaign for ororo. Thank you to our loyal and new customers for supporting us as we continue to innovate and provide groundbreaking heated apparel products!"
The AeroPro pre-launch is now live at ororo.com/aeropro. For additional information on ororo, visit ororo.com.
About ororo
Founded in Kansas City in 2015, ororo offers rechargeable heated apparel designed to keep you warm and comfortable without bulky layers, whether indoors or outdoors. With built-in heating elements, adjustable warmth settings, and small-sized batteries, our heated clothing and gear ensures you stay cozy and stylish in any environment. Trusted by over 1 million customers and backed by UL-certified batteries for safety, ororo is the most trusted heated apparel brand in the U.S.A.
Media Contact: Kelsey Bierbower, [email protected]
