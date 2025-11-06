ororo Celebrates 10th Anniversary with AeroPro 8-Zone Heated Down Jacket Kickstarter Project, Pre-Launch Now Open for Super Early Bird Backers

The brand's third Kickstarter Project features another world-first heated apparel product

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ororo® , the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in providing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated gear, today announced the pre-launch for its third Kickstarter project, the AeroPro 8-Zone Heated Down Jacket . The AeroPro Jacket is the world's first 8-zone Dual-Control & Dual-Battery Source heated jacket and features the most heating zones and heating coverage ororo has provided on any heated apparel piece to date. As part of the pre-launch, super early bird backers can secure 40% off MSRP with a $5 deposit and receive a free premium travel bag valued at $49.99 with their pledge. The Kickstarter officially launches on November 13 and ends on December 10, 2025.

The AeroPro 8-Zone Heated Down Jacket features the most heating coverage of any ororo product with 205 in² of heat across 8 strategic heating zones, including the left and right pockets, left and right arms, hood (left and right ears), upper back, and mid-back. For further personalization, Dual-Control capabilities allow users to choose between three heating configurations: all heating zones, only the core-body heating zones, or only the hood. The Dual-Battery Source feature provides extended heating times, with up to 8 hours of heating with one battery or up to 16 hours of heating with the optional second battery.

Lightweight and versatile, the AeroPro features 90% down and 10% feather filling with RDS-certified ethical insulation that traps heat without bulk. Its packable design compresses into its own pocket for effortless portability, while a functional 10-pocket system with two internal chest pockets and two battery pockets keeps gear organized and accessible. The jacket also boasts a water-repellent nylon shell and wind-resistant construction for additional protection from the elements for real-world durability. Available in Men's and Women's sizing in the color black, the jacket is also machine-washable for easy maintenance.

"We are thrilled to be launching our third Kickstarter campaign with another world-first product. Our previous successes with the world's first 3-in-1 heated gloves, the Twin Cities Heated Gloves , and the Redwood Carbon Nanotube Heated Socks show how in demand heated apparel truly is," said ororo Co-Founder Mark H. "For those who want to support us in our third Kickstarter, we want to reward them for helping set the stage for what is hopefully another record-breaking campaign for ororo. Thank you to our loyal and new customers for supporting us as we continue to innovate and provide groundbreaking heated apparel products!"

The AeroPro pre-launch is now live at ororo.com/aeropro . For additional information on ororo, visit ororo.com .

About ororo

Founded in Kansas City in 2015, ororo offers rechargeable heated apparel designed to keep you warm and comfortable without bulky layers, whether indoors or outdoors. With built-in heating elements, adjustable warmth settings, and small-sized batteries, our heated clothing and gear ensures you stay cozy and stylish in any environment. Trusted by over 1 million customers and backed by UL-certified batteries for safety, ororo is the most trusted heated apparel brand in the U.S.A.

