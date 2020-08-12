Boston Business Journal Names Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Among The Most Charitable Companies In Massachusetts

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace , an honoree in its annual 2020 Corporate Citizenship Awards, a recognition of the region's top corporate charitable contributors.

The Boston Business Journal annually publishes this list to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities — a feat that is even more important during times of turmoil and crisis like we have experienced in 2020.

"During a year filled with unprecedented events and change, it's incredible to think that the Boston Business Journal's Corporate Charitable Contributors list is the largest we have ever compiled. These companies give back at least $100,000 to the local community, and now we are in a time when giving back and helping one another is more important than ever," said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. "These philanthropic companies prioritize the welfare of our communities, and we are excited to be able to honor them."1

This year 107 companies — a record number — have qualified for the distinction by reporting at least $100,000 in cash contributions to Massachusetts-based charities and social-service nonprofits last year. The honorees this year include companies from health care, technology, financial and professional services, retail, professional sports and more. This year's list grew by two honorees compared with last year.2

"We are honored to be recognized as part of the Boston Business Journal's Corporate Charitable Contributors list for the second year in a row," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "While Boston Mutual Life has always valued charitable efforts, the unexpected events of this year have reminded us just how important it is to give back to our community. I am proud of the continued good work and commitment of our employees and our Making An Impact program to support those in need."

Top corporate contributors such as Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company will be honored at the Boston Business Journal's 15th Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards on September 10, 2020, a celebration of honorees that will be virtual to ensure everyone's health and safety. For more information on the event and how to register to attend, click here.

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With its home office based in Canton, Massachusetts, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

