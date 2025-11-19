Glenn Capps Joins Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company as Regional Sales Director

Capps will oversee sales in the national life insurance carrier's Tennessee and Kentucky regions

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions at the workplace and for individuals, today announced the appointment of Glenn Capps, Jr., GBDS, as Regional Sales Director for Tennessee and Kentucky within its Distribution department. In his new role, Capps will be responsible for overseeing sales of the company's workplace insurance products to brokers, enrollment partners, and customers across the region.

"We're excited to have Glenn join our team," said Joshua Police, Executive Vice President, Distribution, at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "With decades of experience in insurance sales, Glenn excels at building strong broker and client relationships, fostering teamwork, and driving growth. His dedication and collaborative approach will be invaluable as we expand our presence in Tennessee and Kentucky."

Capps brings over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry to the new role. Prior to joining Boston Mutual Life, he held leadership and sales roles at several organizations, including Horace Mann Insurance Company, Aflac, ABC Insurance Group, Great American Financial Resources, and Allstate Insurance Company. He holds a Group Benefits Disability Specialist (GBDS) designation. In addition, Capps is FINRA Series 6, 7, 63, and 65 licensed and serves as a Registered Investment Adviser Representative (IAR). He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Tennessee Technological University. Outside of work, Capps is a volunteer with Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Nashville and serves as a youth and travel baseball coach.

"I'm thrilled to join Boston Mutual Life and offer the company's competitive insurance portfolio to brokers and employers in Tennessee and Kentucky," said Capps. "With a focus on making things easier for our customers, I'm dedicated to leveraging my expertise to deepen our broker partnerships and help their clients find insurance solutions that meet their – and their employees' – needs."

