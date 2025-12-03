Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Appoints Grant David Ward as New Chief Executive Officer

Ward to succeed Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., following his retirement in December 2025

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions at the workplace and for individuals, today announced the appointment of Grant D. Ward Sr., JD, as the company's next Chief Executive Officer and President, effective January 1st, 2026. In addition, Ward was named President of Life Insurance Company of Boston & New York (LICOBNY), the company's New York subsidiary. He will succeed Paul A. Quaranto Jr., who will retire as CEO of Boston Mutual Life and President of LICOBNY on December 31st, 2025, and continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors.

"This is an exciting time for Boston Mutual Life, and Grant is the ideal leader to guide us forward," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chair, CEO, and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "I have had the privilege of working alongside him for many years, and I've seen firsthand his dedication, insight, and genuine care for our employees, partners, and customers. I am confident that under his leadership, our company will continue to thrive and make a meaningful impact on the lives of the people we serve."

Ward has been a member of Boston Mutual Life's leadership team for nearly a decade, having joined the company in 2016. Prior to his current role as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), he served as General Counsel & Secretary and Executive Vice President, overseeing Customer Experience, Claims, Legal and Compliance, General Services, and Facilities. Ward's appointment was approved unanimously by the Board of Directors.

"I'm honored to serve our policyholders, brokers, and employees as Boston Mutual Life's next CEO," said Grant D. Ward, President and COO at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Our customers remain at the center of everything we do. Building on the strong foundation Paul created, we will continue to provide affordable insurance solutions tailored to customers' needs. Our broker partners who share our commitment are essential to this mission. Together we'll keep connecting customers to the protection they deserve, focused on putting them and their families first. This dedication is made possible by our employees, whose passion and collaboration drives excellence in service."

Prior to joining Boston Mutual Life, Ward served in various roles at SBLI of Massachusetts, MetLife Financial Services, Deloitte, FINRA, John Hancock Financial Services, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and Dow Lohnes PLLC. He holds a bachelor's degree from Howard University and a Doctor of Law degree from DePaul College of Law. Additionally, he is a graduate of the LIMRA Strategic Leadership Experience at The Wharton School of Business.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Ward is actively engaged in industry leadership and community service. He has represented Boston Mutual Life with industry organizations, including the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) and the Life Insurance Association of Massachusetts (LIAM). He has also served as a mentor and volunteer for organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, Conexion, and My Brother's Keeper in Easton, MA.

