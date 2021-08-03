Boston Business Journal Names Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Among the Most Charitable Companies in Massachusetts

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, an honoree in its annual 2021 Corporate Citizenship Awards, a recognition of the region's top corporate charitable contributors.

The Boston Business Journal annually publishes this list to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities – a feat that is even more important during times of turmoil and crisis, such as those we all collectively experienced throughout 2020.

"During a year filled with unprecedented events and change, it's incredible to think that so many companies, as represented by those on the Boston Business Journal's Corporate Charitable Contributors list, still gave so generously to charities in Massachusetts. These companies give back at least $100,000 to the local community, and now we are in a time when giving back and helping one another is more important than ever," said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. "The philanthropic companies prioritize the welfare of our communities, and we are excited to be able to honor them."1

This year 98 companies have qualified for the distinction by reporting at least $100,000 in cash contributions to Massachusetts-based charities last year as noted above. The honorees this year include companies from such industry sectors as financial and professional services, health care, technology, retail, and professional sports.2

"We are honored to be included in Boston Business Journal's Most Charitable Companies list for the third year in a row," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "While Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company has always valued charitable efforts, the unexpected events of this past year have reinforced how important it is to give back. I am proud of the continued hard work and commitment our employees give to our local communities and how our Making An Impact program has been able to support those in need."

Top corporate contributors such as Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company will be honored at the Boston Business Journal's 16th Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards on September 9, 2021, a celebration of honorees that will be virtual to ensure everyone's health and safety.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With its home office based in Canton, Massachusetts, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

