Boston Business Journal Names Curriculum Associates a 2021 Best Places to Work Company

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal (BBJ) has named Curriculum Associates to its 2021 Best Places to Work—the BBJ's exclusive ranking of the Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people.

The 80 companies honored in 2021 range in size and industry, with winners from the technology sector, retail industry, health care space, commercial real estate, and more.

"As we move forward from one of the most challenging and unprecedented years of our collective lifetimes, we are honored to be recognized as one of the Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work for the sixth time," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We wouldn't be where we are today without our dedicated employees, who have given their all for the students and educators we serve. We're proud to celebrate every employee's tenacity and resilience during the past year with this prestigious award."

The 165 businesses that met criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits.

Based on the results of those surveys, businesses were assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum. The top-rated companies are listed in five size categories—extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 999 employees), and extra-large (1,000 employees and up).

"In a year that has brought incredible challenges for everyone both personally and in business, it is a true testament to great organizations to be named a Best Place to Work," said BBJ's Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. "We congratulate all of our honorees and look forward to learning from them on how to create and sustain outstanding workplaces."

A Best Places to Work special publication is scheduled to be published in the June 18th Weekly Edition of the Business Journal, and the Business Journal's virtual celebration will be held on June 16th. More information on the event will be forthcoming.

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 43 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

Contact: Charlotte Fixler

Curriculum Associates

978-901-6066

[email protected]

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC

Related Links

www.curriculumassociates.com

