Boston Business Journal names Triverus Consulting a 2023 Best Places to Work company

BOSTON, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triverus Consulting has been named by The Boston Business Journal to its 2023 Best Places to Work — the BBJ's exclusive ranking of the Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people.

The 80 companies honored in 2023 range in size and industry, with winners from the technology sector, retail industry, health care space, commercial real estate and more.

"We are thrilled to be honored for the fourth consecutive year," said the Founding Partners Laura Harriman, Chris Jennings and Zach Slayton. "We are grateful to work with passionate and talented people who are fun to work with."

Triverus Consulting is a Boston based Woman Business Enterprise (WBE) technology consulting firm that helps clients transform their information into business value. From roadmap through execution, the company provides technology solutions, information asset management and Agile enablement services for Life Sciences and Public Sector organizations.

"The companies that comprise this year's Best Places to Work are among the most diverse in the decades we've been doing this program," said Carolyn Jones, Market President and Publisher of the Boston Business Journal. "Their commitment to teamwork, employee engagement, flexibility and trust are the model to which the region's businesses look for inspiration."

The 215 businesses that met criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits.

Based on the results of those surveys, businesses were assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum. The top-rated companies are listed in five size categories — extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 499 employees) and extra-large (500 or more).

The Best Places to Work special publication appears in the June 16th weekly edition of the Boston Business Journal.

