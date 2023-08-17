Triverus Consulting Sponsors Massachusetts Digital Government Summit

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triverus Consulting, an IT Consulting firm focused on helping clients transform their information into business value, today announced sponsorship and participation in the Massachusetts Digital Government Summit taking place in Boston, MA on September 21.

The Digital Government Summit brings together technology focused public-sector professionals with leading industry partners like Triverus to connect on innovative approaches, get inspired and explore new technologies. "As constituents demand more from their interactions with government, agencies are charged with ensuring users have access to information when and how they need it in a secure and compliant manner—all while providing a superior user experience," said Laura Harriman, Founding Partner of Triverus. "Our team is excited to sponsor this event and share 25 years' experience partnering with the Commonwealth in servicing its constituents through the enablement of technology."

A team of Triverus experts will be onsite and available to connect with event participants to discuss important technology topics including data lakes, data analytics and workforce automation. Learn more about the Massachusetts Digital Government Summit.

About Triverus Consulting

Triverus Consulting is a Boston-based, Woman Business Enterprise (WBE) technology consulting firm committed to fostering an environment where diversity is embraced, and all colleagues are treated with equality, respect and dignity. The company provides data and technology solutions for Life Sciences and Public Sector organizations — from roadmap through execution. For more information visit https://www.triverusconsulting.com/.

