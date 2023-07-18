Triverus Consulting Contributes to Pay Equity Efforts for Third Time

Triverus Consulting

18 Jul, 2023, 11:03 ET

WOBURN, Mass., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triverus Consulting, an IT Consulting firm focused on helping clients transform their information into business value, has announced participation in Boston Women's Workforce Council's (BWWC) 2023 Gender and Racial Wage Gaps Measurement Program.

Since the company's inception in 2017, Triverus has contributed to the BWWC's pay equity efforts and is committed to helping level the playing field in Greater Boston and beyond. "We strive to be a force for positive change through pay equity and creating opportunities for all colleagues to advance into leadership positions," said Laura Harriman, Chris Jennings and Zach Slayton, Triverus' Chief Executive Team. "Working with and promoting a diverse community is the cornerstone of Triverus' vision of promoting the value inherent in our colleagues, clients and communities."

BWWC collects and analyzes employee data to report on gender and racial wage gaps every two years - a first-in-the-national approach to providing a community snapshot of progress made in Greater Boston. The information serves as a roadmap for change for the city and its employers. Findings are expected to be released later this year at www.thebwwc.org.

Triverus Consulting is a Boston-based, Woman Business Enterprise (WBE) technology consulting firm committed to fostering an environment where diversity is embraced, and all colleagues are treated with equality, respect and dignity. The company provides technology solutions, information asset management and Agile enablement services for Life Sciences and Public Sector organizations — from roadmap through execution. For more information, visit www.triverusconsulting.com.

