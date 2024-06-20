Boston Celtics' NBA Champion Jrue Holiday Joins Zenni Optical as Latest Brand Ambassador

Zenni adds championship star power to its roster with Jrue Holiday, joining Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell and reinforcing the brand's status as the Official Eyewear Partner of the Celtics.

NOVATO, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer and Official Eyewear Partner of the Boston Celtics, today announced its newest global partnership with Jrue Holiday, the star guard, 2x NBA champion, 2x All-Star, and Olympian. Holiday recently secured his latest title with the Boston Celtics, following their triumphant victory in the 2024 NBA Finals on Monday, just weeks before he heads to compete again in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jrue Holiday is the latest Zenni Ambassador

Celebrating Holiday's outstanding performance and the team's victory in the 2024 NBA Finals, Holiday shared his enthusiasm about the partnership: "Working with Zenni just makes sense. I met the Zenni team leading up to the playoffs and we clicked. I love their mission of 'Eyewear for Everyone' and their existing partnership with the Celtics was a natural connection. Plus, the glasses complement my fit and look great on me and my whole family."

This move adds star Celtics player Jrue Holiday to the Zenni partnership roster, alongside Celtics assistant coach, Sam Cassell, who recently launched the highly successful " Sam Cassell x Zenni Collection ."

"We are thrilled to welcome NBA Champion Jrue Holiday to the Zenni family. Jrue's recent victory with the Boston Celtics is a testament to his dedication, integrity, and passion—qualities we value at Zenni," said Veronica Alcaro, VP of Brand at Zenni Optical. "His leadership on and off the court, along with his commitment to community through The Jrue & Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund, resonates deeply with our brand. We couldn't be prouder of his achievements and will be cheering him on in Paris this summer."

Jrue's new collection with Zenni will launch exclusively on Zenni.com later this year.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Sam Cassell, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zenni.com/press

