Boston Children's Museum Opens Hundred Acre Wood: A Winnie-the-Pooh Experience

Winnie-the-Pooh and Friends Have Returned for the Summer!

BOSTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Museum will open its Hundred Acre Wood: A Winnie-the-Pooh Experience for its third year on May 23. Everyone's favorite silly old bear and his friends return to the Museum to celebrate the 100th anniversary of A.A. Milne's beloved story. Museum visitors can journey into the Hundred Acre Wood with Winnie-the-Pooh and friends for a summer of fun and adventure!

Hundred Acre Wood: A Winnie-the-Pooh Experience will be at Boston Children's Museum from May 23 through September 7, 2026.

Families can dive into a world of friendship, imagination, and discovery. A visit to memorable locations like Rabbit's house, garden, and Eeyore's gloomy place is a fun adventure. Children can explore settings that bring the Hundred Acre Wood to life, making each storybook moment feel real and immersive. Sort honey and try some Stoutness Exercises at Pooh Bear's house. Bounce around the sandy pit with Tigger and Roo or help Kanga bake pies for all her friends. All are encouraged to participate in creative activities and hands-on fun, ensuring every moment is filled with play and learning.

"We are pleased to welcome the beloved Winnie-the-Pooh and his cherished friends back again this summer," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "The lasting magic of this whimsical bear invites families to discover the wonderful world of Pooh's adventures and Milne's beautiful stories. We are especially thrilled this year as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of A.A. Milne's beloved characters, honoring his timeless tales and the enduring legacy of the Hundred Acre Wood."

"We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." – Winnie-the-Pooh

Families can explore Hundred Acre Wood: A Winnie-the-Pooh Experience and will have the opportunity to:

Winnie-the-Pooh's House—sort honey, create your own Stoutness Exercises with Pooh Bear.

Rabbit's Garden—help Rabbit tend to his vegetable garden

Owl's Library—Learn about the history of A.A. Milne's beloved book, celebrating 100 years this fall. Then settle in and read one of Owl's favorite titles from his very own library.

Sandy Pit—Bounce around like Tigger and Roo in the Sandy Pit

Kanga, Roo, and Tigger's House—Bake pies for a picnic with Kanga, create your own, or follow one of Kanga's favorite recipes.

There is so much to discover in the Hundred Acre Wood this summer!

The Hundred Acre Wood: A Winnie-the-Pooh Experience is included with Museum admission, but visitors must add a timeslot to the cart when purchasing tickets. The Hundred Acre Wood experience is offered daily when the Museum is open.

Purchase tickets here https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/winnie/

Hundred Acre Wood: A Winnie-the-Pooh Experience will be open through September 7.

For additional information visit https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/winnie/

The Museum is open Wednesday–Monday (Closed Tuesday) from 9:00am–4:00pm. Advance tickets/reservations are highly recommended https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/ticketing

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org Like us on Facebook and find us on Instagram

Hours and Admission

The Museum is open Wednesday–Monday (Closed Tuesday) from 9:00am–4:00pm. Advance tickets/reservations are highly recommended, especially during weekends, holidays, and school vacation weeks. Adults, $24, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $24; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

SOURCE Boston Children's Museum