"Trees Make Happiness 2" - New Art Installation at Boston Children's Museum

Celebrating the 15th Anniversary of the Arts Friends Tohoku Project

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Museum has recently opened the "Trees Make Happiness 2" art installation featured in its Japanese House Gallery. This new exhibit builds on the Museum's ongoing commitment to cultural exchange and artistic exploration, offering a unique opportunity to experience creative works that celebrate the significance of trees in Japanese culture.

The installation showcases a variety of artworks by young Japanese artists, inviting visitors to reflect on the connections between nature, happiness, and resilience as expressed through art. It encourages meaningful connections through shared experiences and an appreciation of the significance of trees as expressed by their peers in Japan—who are thousands of miles away from Boston. Building on the foundation of the original "Trees Make Happiness" exhibit, which traveled from Japan and was first displayed at the Museum in 2016, this new installation invites both artists and visitors to reflect on how trees are connected to themes of happiness, comfort, and resilience.

"The young Japanese artists' works blend personal, cultural, and religious influences, including Japanese beliefs in tree spirits," said Akemi Chayama, Manager of the Museum's Japan Program. "Visitors will notice the variety in the way trees are portrayed—vitality, resilience, playfulness, and gentleness—and return home inspired to see the different trees in their own neighborhoods. Though small in size, this exhibition has a big goal!"

The current pieces play a significant part in the Arts Friends Tohoku Project, which was initiated by the Japan Program at Boston Children's Museum in 2011 in the aftermath of the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. Minatsu Ariga, a former Museum intern, volunteer, and graduate of Lesley University (MA), began teaching at Tohoku University of Art and Design and launched the Art Thinking initiative to explore the importance of art in the development of young people. Since its start, Boston Children's Museum and Art Thinking have worked together to present seven art exhibitions and eight cultural programs for audiences of all ages in Boston. The Arts Friends Tohoku Project marks its 15th anniversary in March.

"Trees Make Happiness 2" is the result of collaboration among students, faculty, and alumni from several Japanese institutions, including Kanazawa University, Nagoya University of the Arts, Musashino Gakugei College of Art, Tohoku University of Art and Design (Art in Life), Mie Prefectural Iino High School, and Sugino Fashion College.

The exhibition is located adjacent to the Japanese House — an authentic 19th-century Kyoto home, gifted to Boston in 1979 in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Sister Cities partnership.

"Trees Make Happiness 2" will be open through Summer 2026.

