Boston Children's Museum's Construction Zone Exhibit to Close

New Dream it! Build it! Exhibit Reimagined

for 21st-Century Children

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Museum is announcing a fond farewell to its beloved Construction Zone exhibit, closing on Sunday, February 22. This change will make way for a brand-new exhibit titled Dream it! Build it!, designed to empower children and their families to dream, design, and construct the next generations' vision to make a positive impact on the world.

Boston Children's Museum's Construction Zone exhibit was originally created to help children understand Boston’s Big Dig.

As Boston's first child-focused construction site, Construction Zone has offered interactive activities centered on urban development and construction safety for over two decades. Opened during Boston's Big Dig, the 3,750-square-foot area featured authentic construction equipment, tools, and people that you would have found at that construction project. There was scaffolding for climbing, equipment for pretend play, and blocks for building in both life-sized and child-sized formats.

Carole Charnow, President & CEO, commented, "For more than 20 years, the Construction Zone has been a beloved visitor favorite that introduced millions of children and families to the field of construction. Originally created to help children understand Boston's Big Dig, it invited kids to have fun with trucks, pulleys, and diggers. But as the field of construction has advanced, there are many more opportunities now to learn about STEM, design and how modern cities come to life. The new exhibit will be called Dream It! Build It!, and I love the many exciting features and activities that will be offered. I think the kids will love it, too!"

By focusing on dreaming and designing, Dream it! Build it! will engage children and caregivers who are drawn to the artistic and social-emotional sides of construction, such as drawing, imagining, and understanding community needs. The exhibit will emphasize creativity, problem-solving, collaboration, and resilience — future-ready skills children need for STEM fields and throughout life.

The exhibit is intentionally crafted to be hands-on and minds-on, encouraging children and families to tackle challenges in construction, architecture, and engineering. Key features include:

The Big Build: Climb scaffolding, move materials, and try out building trades to construct a large-scale structure together.

Dream City: Imagine, sketch, and add your ideas to a collaborative digital city.

Design Studio: Experiment with light, color, and materials to create spaces for yourself and others.

Green Spaces: Explore sustainable design by integrating nature into community environments.

Portraits of Workers: Meet real people who shape the built environment, celebrating the diversity of pathways and identities in construction.

Dream it! Build it! will open in late spring 2026.

For additional information visit www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org/Dreamit_BuildIt/

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information is available at www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org Like us on Facebook and find us on Instagram

Hours and Admission

The Museum is open Wednesday–Monday (closed Tuesday) from 9:00 AM–4:00 PM. Advance tickets or reservations are highly recommended, especially on weekends, holidays, and during school vacation weeks. Admission is $24 for adults, children (ages 1–15), and senior citizens. Children under 12 months and Museum members enter free.

