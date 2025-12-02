Snowmazing! 10th Anniversary Experience at Boston Children's Museum

Celebrate the Magic of Winter

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Museum is excited to announce the return of its cherished winter event, Snowmazing!, now celebrating its 10th anniversary. This annual tradition transforms the Museum into a vibrant winter wonderland, inviting families to immerse themselves in the festive joys of the season.

It's Snowmazing! Boston Children’s Museum’s cherished winter experience returns for its 10-year anniversary! This year’s forecast calls for an updated look to the space with a wonderful, wintry mix of new and familiar features.

Visitors will discover a refreshing and exciting atmosphere, featuring a mix of new and beloved activities. Enjoy slipping and sliding on the popular sock skating rink, build imaginative igloo forts, and marvel at Crystalline Entities—a stunning interactive art installation inspired by the Northern Lights. For those seeking a quiet moment, the Winter Book Nook offers the perfect spot to cozy up with a favorite story.

"We are delighted to celebrate Snowmazing's 10th anniversary. This joyful winter experience has become an annual event for many and a new adventure for younger children," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "This celebration allows families to visit the Museum and enjoy seasonal activities indoors that foster lasting memories for children of all ages."

Snowmazing! Event Highlights

Sock Skating: Glide across the rink in your socks for endless fun.

Igloo Forts: Construct your own snowy hideaway.

Crystalline Entities Interactive Art Installation: Engage with dazzling displays inspired by the Northern Lights.

Character Meet & Greets: Meet your favorite winter characters in person.

Snowmazing! Flurries of Fun: Enjoy a variety of winter-themed activities throughout the season.

New this year, Flurries of Fun bring periodic half-hour, drop-in programs and activities to the Snowmazing! space. These winter-themed experiences include storytime with Museum staff, paper snowflake making, and friendly games and competitions on the sock skating rink. For details on specific dates and times, please refer to the Museum's Calendar. https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/calendar/

Media/Photo Opportunity :

Snowmazing! Experience 10th Anniversary Ribbon Cutting

Wednesday, December 3

11:00am

Celebrate the Season at Snowmazing! open through February 22, 2026. All tickets include admission to both the Snowmazing! experience and the Museum's exhibits, providing visitors with an exciting range of activities to enjoy during their visit.

Throughout the winter months, the Museum will feature a full calendar of activities designed to engage children and families in hands-on making, creating, exploring, and playing. Visitors can look forward to STEAM-based programs, special family events, and interactive exhibits, all curated to ensure a memorable and fun-filled visit. For a comprehensive schedule of winter events and activities, please refer to the Museum's online calendar at https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/calendar

Advance admission is highly recommended to help ensure your preferred date for visiting Snowmazing! and the Museum's exhibits. Plan ahead and secure your tickets early at https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/ticketing

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org Like us on Facebook and find us on Instagram

Hours and Admission

The Museum is open Wednesday–Monday (Closed Tuesday) from 9:00am–4:00pm. Advance tickets/reservations are highly recommended, especially during weekends, holidays, and school vacation weeks. Adults, $24, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $24; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

SOURCE Boston Children's Museum