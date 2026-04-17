Boston Globe Media Announces 130th Boston Marathon Coverage

Special Marathon Programming ahead of Race Day from The Boston Globe, Boston.com, the B-Side, and more

BOSTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the historic 130th Boston Marathon, Boston Globe Media, New England's largest news organization, will deliver special content across brands and platforms that will cover and commemorate one of the world's most celebrated athletic events.

The Boston Globe is devoting coverage before, during, and after the marathon, with a dedicated team of more than thirty Globe journalists across sports, express desk, photo, video, and metro mobilized to cover the big day. Coverage will include live news, runner profiles, and special photo and video galleries featuring short-form video, social storytelling, and narrative video that bring Marathon Monday to life.

Boston.com's annual coverage of the elite, international sporting event is devoted to capturing the whole marathon experience, providing real-time race results, previews of event logistics, and snapshots of the fan experience and personal stories that make the Marathon the most Boston day of the year.

This year, Boston.com has expanded the popular "Why I'm running" series into a special print publication. The collectible edition showcases inspiring firsthand accounts from athletes making the 26.2‑mile journey from Hopkinton to Boston. The stories are also available online at Boston.com/whyimrunning.

The B-Side newsletter will be providing its audience with special previews ahead of the Marathon, including a weekend primer and a special guide to experiencing Marathon Monday. B-Side social videos invite followers along for a history lesson on the Newton Hills and share the sights and sounds from the day. "Lessons from a first-time Boston Marathon runner" can be read in the newsletter now here.

This year, Boston Globe Puzzles and Games has designed a first-ever Puzzle Marathon edition for puzzle enthusiasts. The exclusive, collectible print edition features 26 marathon-themed puzzles and games across eight pages, authored by local puzzle makers. This special print release is available at the Globe Store.

"This is an extraordinary anniversary for the Boston Marathon, a world‑class athletic event that means so much to the city and the region," said Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media. "As we also mark 130 years of covering the Marathon, we're proud to bring the full depth of our journalism and resources across our portfolio together to honor a day that so powerfully reflects Boston's excellence, resilience, and sense of community."

To explore Boston Globe media's full coverage of the 130th Boston Marathon, visit Globe.com/marathon, Boston.com, or The B-Side.

Contact: Jill Lazzaro, Elevate Communications [email protected]

About Boston Globe Media:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's portfolio includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and Boston magazine.

SOURCE Boston Globe Media