The Boston Globe to Host Rare Disease Summit

Second Annual Rare Disease Summit to Bring Together Advocates, Experts, and Industry Leaders, February 24; register now at globe.com/raredisease

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe is proud to convene the rare disease community at the second annual Rare Disease Summit on February 24, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Bringing together the individuals and the companies driving innovation in the rare disease space, this Summit will feature special keynote remarks, panel sessions, a live podcast recording, and networking sessions, all virtual and in-person from Big Night Live in downtown Boston.

Register now for The Boston Globe's Rare Disease Summit on February 24 at globe.com/raredisease

Following last year's success, the second annual Rare Disease Summit unites key advocates, researchers, and policymakers, as well as nonprofits and companies, working to enact medical breakthroughs and meaningful change in patient care. Sessions will be moderated by Boston Globe journalists leading coverage on the region's biggest health and medical stories.

"At Boston Globe Media, we're dedicated to uniting the community with the region's movers and shakers," said Erika Hale Smith, Boston Globe Media Vice President of Events & Sponsorships. "We know that the sessions and conversations that happen at events like the Rare Disease Summit lead to real support and change for the people most affected."

Sessions for the 2026 Rare Disease Summit include:

Living It, Leading It: When Lived Rare Disease Experience Becomes Professional Purpose

Stronger Together: Navigating Shared Decision-Making in Genetic Skeletal Conditions

Coast to Coast: Innovation Without Borders

Mental Health in Rare Disease: Breaking the Silence

Generation Rare: Young Voices Changing the Conversation

Recognizing the Realities of Hypoparathyroidism: Advocating for and Addressing Patient Needs

The Power of the Parent Voice: Advocacy and Progress in Rare Cancer and Disease

The Boston Globe is hosting the Rare Disease Summit in partnership with Biotech Tuesday! and presenting sponsor Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease. Supporting sponsors include Ascendis Pharma, BioMarin, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, and Rocket Pharma.

In-person tickets — including a complimentary lunch — are available for the day of programming, happening live at Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St., Boston, MA. Attendees can use code PR for 15% off in-person tickets. Virtual attendance is free. To learn more and register to attend, visit globe.com/raredisease.

Contact: Boston Globe Media Communications, 617-851-3396, [email protected]

About Boston Globe Media:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's portfolio includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com , Boston.com , STAT , The B-Side , Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events , Studio/B , and Boston magazine .

SOURCE Boston Globe Media