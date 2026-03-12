Boston Globe to Host Second Annual Working Mothers Summit

Join industry leaders, activists, and Globe journalists for expanded program March 26; Register at globe.com/events

BOSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe announces its second annual Working Mothers Summit, which will bring together working mothers and caregivers, industry leaders, and advocates for a day of connection, empowerment, and support.

The Globe's Working Mothers Summit will take place on March 26 at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, 450 Summer St., Boston, MA, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m ET.

The Boston Globe’s Working Mothers Summit, March 26. Register at globe.com/events

As Massachusetts continues to rank among the nation's best states for working mothers, The Boston Globe's Working Mothers Summit convenes the vibrant and supportive community of mothers and caregivers navigating today's workplace.

Following last year's inaugural Working Mothers Summit, The Boston Globe has expanded the event into a full-day program featuring insightful discussions, inspiring stories, and opportunities to connect with experts and innovators dedicated to driving meaningful change across industries.

Boston Globe journalists will host fireside chats with key speakers including Morra Aarons-Mele, author of "The Anxious Achiever," Cady Coleman, former astronaut, speaker and author of "Sharing Space," Joanna Lydgate, CEO of States United and First Lady of Massachusetts, Marina Middleton, partner and CEO of Create & Cultivate, Dr. Aditi Nerurkar, lecturer on Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard University, and Emily Oster, founder and CEO of ParentData.

Afternoon breakout sessions that will explore topics across technology, advocacy, and business, include:

What the Tech? Real Talk About Kids, Screens & Safety

From To-Do Lists to Tough Decisions: AI for the Working Mom

Your Child's Champion: Asking the Right Questions in Healthcare

Beyond Maternity Leave: How Mothers Can Advocate for Long Term Support in the Workplace

Mompreneur: How to Start, Sustain, and Scale on Your Own Terms

Owning Your Career: How to Navigate Transitions and Negotiate Your Worth

"Our team at The Boston Globe recognizes that working mothers make up the fabric of our organization and the workforce as a whole," said Erika Hale Smith, Vice President of Events & Sponsorships, Boston Globe Media. "That's why we're honored to host a second annual Working Mothers Summit, creating a space for working mothers from a range of backgrounds and career stages to hear from the innovators making it easier for caregivers with careers to find success, care for their loved ones, and navigate that ever-challenging work-life balance."

The Boston Globe is hosting the 2026 Working Mothers Summit in partnership with PNC Bank. Sponsors include Bark, Boston Children's Museum, Cross Insurance, Day Pitney, NAPS, and Russian School of Mathematics. Partners include Diana Levine Photography, Dress for Success, Good Inside, Milkmate, Unicorn, Uwila Warrior, Women's Foundation of Massachusetts, and nonprofit partners 826 Boston and Dignity Matters.

Register here to attend the 2026 Working Mothers Summit either in-person or virtually.

Contact: Jill Lazzaro, Elevate Communications, [email protected]

About Boston Globe Media:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's portfolio includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and Boston magazine.

SOURCE Boston Globe Media