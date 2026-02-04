Boston Legacy FC Announces Inaugural Sleeve Sponsorship with Hyundai Motor America

This marks Boston Legacy FC's first-ever sleeve partnership and the first time that Hyundai Motor America, the U.S. subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, has partnered with a club in the National Women's Soccer League to sponsor a jersey. The brand will also receive use of marks across authentic jerseys sold through various retail channels, as well as game day and social media integrations.

"Our partnership with Hyundai goes beyond a business deal – it is a validation of where our team, league and women's sports as a whole are headed," said Jennifer van Dijk, team president, Boston Legacy FC. "When you have influential national brands like Hyundai Motor America wanting to be an integral part of our growth, it demonstrates the commercial power of women's professional soccer. We are incredibly proud to build this relationship and create new opportunities for our players, fans and community."

"We are excited to partner with Boston Legacy FC as their inaugural sleeve sponsor, continuing Hyundai's 25-year legacy of supporting women's soccer," said Sean Gilpin, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "Our investment in Boston Legacy FC reflects our 'Progress for Humanity' vision and our commitment to growing women's sports at every level. We believe in soccer's power to unite communities and inspire the next generation and we're looking forward to continuing to support the game as the official Mobility partner of the historic 2026 FIFA World Cup."

For this announcement, Boston Legacy FC partnered with American racing driver Lia Block for an adrenaline-fueled showcase of style and grit. Lia took to the track in Hyundai's IONIQ 5 N displaying the club's iconic swan wings and crest, delivering high-performance driving demonstrations, while Boston Legacy FC players Annie Karich and Barb Olivieri showcased their talent alongside the action.

Hyundai Motor America has long championed women's sports, making history as the first official sponsor of the Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA). Its global parent company, Hyundai Motor Group, has shared this dedication since 1999 through its ongoing sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup.

Boston Legacy FC will reveal its kit ahead of the 2026 NWSL season. For the latest team news, upcoming jersey unveiling, ticket sales and match schedule information, visit bostonlegacyfc.com or follow along on social @bostonlegacyfc.

Excel Sports Management's Properties division sourced and negotiated the partnership between Boston Legacy FC and Hyundai Motor America's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

About Boston Legacy FC

Boston Legacy FC will add to Boston's winning legacy as the 15th team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) starting play in 2026. Founded and led by women, the club is committed to creating a home for the greatest female athletes of our time, building upon the supercharged legacy of Boston's historic sports teams, cultivating a community of fans with impact at its core, and forging new connections across our city through sport. For more information, please visit bostonlegacyfc.com or its social media platforms – LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter (X), TikTok, Bluesky, Facebook

