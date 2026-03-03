Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking February 2026 Sales

Total sales increased 6%; third consecutive month of record total sales

Total electrified sales climbed 56%, with EVs up 6% and hybrids increasing 79%

Palisade family posts all-time February record with total sales up 28%

Also best February sales for IONIQ 5, Tucson and Santa Fe

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record-breaking total February sales of 65,677 units, a 6% increase compared with February 2025. This marks the company's third consecutive month of record total sales. Hyundai's SUV lineup, including Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade, and Kona, once again represented the majority of Hyundai sales, with several nameplates achieving notable year‑over‑year gains. Electric and hybrid vehicle sales increased a combined 56%, with electric vehicles growing by 6% and hybrids surging 79%, all February records.

Hyundai CEO Highlights Brand Momentum and Electrified Growth

"Hyundai's third straight month of record total sales reflects the remarkable strength of our lineup and the growing confidence customers place in our brand," said Randy Parker, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Our electrified products continue to shine, with pure EV sales up 6% year over year, HEV total sales surging 79%, and total sales gains from the all-new Palisade, which climbed 28% in February. Record-setting performances from IONIQ 5 and hybrid models, including Sonata HEV, Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, and Tucson HEV, show how powerfully customers are responding to Hyundai's technology, design, and value. With momentum building across our EV, HEV, and ICE offerings, we expect this strong trajectory to continue."

Electrified Vehicle Performance – Best February Ever

Hyundai's electrified lineup (HEV, PHEV, EV) delivered 22,357 total units, a 56% increase versus a year ago, fueled by record February performances of Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV and Elantra HEV. IONIQ 5, which led the charge for EVs, set new February highs in both retail and total volume.

Feb-26 Feb-25 % Chg 2026

YTD 2025

YTD % Chg Hyundai 65,677 62,032 +6 % 121,301 116,535 +4 %

February Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Feb-26 Feb-25 % Chg 2026

YTD 2025

YTD % Chg Elantra 10,089 10,163 -1 % 19,180 19,029 +1 % Ioniq 5 3,239 2,442 +33 % 5,365 4,692 +14 % Ioniq 6 229 1,012 -77 % 573 1,883 -70 % Ioniq 9 505 0 - 1,085 0 - Kona 5,646 5,629 +0 % 10,967 9,994 +10 % Palisade 10,025 7,806 +28 % 18,629 14,493 +29 % Santa Cruz 1,517 1,938 -22 % 2,729 3,724 -27 % Santa Fe 11,344 9,562 +19 % 20,355 17,858 +14 % Sonata 3,909 5,334 -27 % 7,049 10,091 -30 % Tucson 17,277 16,317 +6 % 31,705 31,342 +1 % Venue 1,897 1,829 +4 % 3,664 3,429 +7 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

