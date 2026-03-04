Hyundai Celebrates 40 Years of Progress and Possibility in the United States

"Forty years ago, Hyundai came to the U.S. to be part of the American dream," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company. "In America's 250th year, we're proud to be helping so many families realize their American Dream. The 570,000 jobs we support and the $26 billion we're investing will improve lives for decades to come. Every job represents a family building its future and every vehicle represents a customer who trusted us to get them where they need to go safely and affordably. None of this would be possible without our dealer partners, who have put down roots alongside us and share our commitment to the communities we serve. And none of it would be possible without the Hyundai teams who work every day to earn and keep our customers' trust. The next forty years will bring technologies we can barely imagine today, but our mission won't change. We will keep working to make mobility safer, more affordable, and more sustainable for everyone. Thank you to our teams, our dealer partners and our customers."

"When we first arrived in America 40 years ago, we brought with us a simple belief: that we could deliver quality, value and innovation to everyday consumers," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Our commitment to America runs deeper than ever, through billions invested in manufacturing, cutting-edge research and design centers, and the thousands of dedicated employees and dealer partners who believe in our mission and have been essential to Hyundai becoming the brand it is today. As we celebrate how far we've come, we're also looking ahead with a bold vision to redefine what's possible in mobility, technology and sustainability. The next chapter of Hyundai's American journey is even more ambitious, and we're excited to write it together with our customers, employees, dealers and communities."

Four Decades of Milestones and U.S. Investment

Hyundai's journey reflects the company's "Progress for Humanity" vision, defined by innovation, quality and long‑term investment in America.

Product Innovation: From the 1986 Excel to the all‑new 2026 IONIQ 9, Hyundai has grown from offering a single model to a diverse lineup of sedans, SUVs, performance vehicles and advanced electrified options. Today's portfolio includes Sonata, Elantra, Venue, Kona, Santa Fe, Tucson, Santa Cruz, Palisade and the full IONIQ EV lineup. Hyundai has also expanded its electrification strategy with electric, hybrid and plug‑in hybrid models, making accessible, affordable electrified mobility a core part of its mission. The company's evolution is further reflected in the motorsport‑inspired N performance brand, launched in 2015 for driving enthusiasts, and the premium Genesis brand, both which showcase Hyundai's continued growth and commitment to innovation.

U.S. Investment and Manufacturing Excellence: Hyundai Motor America is part of Hyundai Motor Company and the Hyundai Motor Group, which has invested $20.5 billion in the United States since 1986 and supports more than 570,000 American jobs. Looking ahead, the Group plans an additional $26 billion in U.S. investment between 2025 and 2028. Hyundai opened its first manufacturing facility, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA), in Montgomery in 2005 that has produced models such as Sonata, Elantra, Tucson, Santa Fe and Santa Cruz. In 2025, the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) near Savannah opened, reinforcing the company's commitment to electrified vehicles and clean‑energy production. By 2030, Hyundai expects more than 80% of U.S.‑sold vehicles to be built domestically.

Quality and Reliability: Since introducing its industry‑leading 10‑year/100,000‑mile powertrain limited warranty in 1998, Hyundai has made customer confidence a core part of its brand. Over the years, the company has expanded that commitment with programs such as Hyundai Assurance Job Loss Protection (originally launched and concluded in 2009, revived in 2020 then concluded). The Hyundai Owner Assurance program continues to build on this foundation with comprehensive coverage, 5 years of unlimited roadside assistance and customer support that has strengthened consumer loyalty across generations.

Design, Safety and Engineering Excellence: Hyundai's U.S. facilities—including its Design and Technical Center, Proving Grounds, Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory (STIL) and Hyundai America Technical Center—drive continuous innovation in safety, engineering and vehicle development. Currently, Hyundai has more 2025 IIHS Top Safety Awards than any other brand. Eight Hyundai Models have a TOP SAFETY PICK + (2025 IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, and Tucson, 2025-26 Elantra (built after October 2024), Sonata (built after November 2024), Kona and Santa Fe (built after November 2024) and 2026 IONIQ 9), while two Hyundai Models have a TOP SAFETY PICK (2026 Palisade and 2026 Santa Cruz) award. Award applies to U.S. models only. Additionally, Hyundai has earned several U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) five-star crash test ratings across its lineup. These safety accolades demonstrate Hyundai's commitment to advancing safety technologies and meeting the industry's most rigorous testing standards.

Industry Recognition: Hyundai's advancements in safety, quality and design have earned widespread recognition across the automotive industry and beyond. The company has received hundreds of national and global awards, including many of the industry's most prestigious honors—such as North American Car of the Year and World Car of the Year awards for models including Palisade, IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, Elantra and more.

Refining Mobility, The Hyundai Way

As Hyundai looks ahead, the company continues leading the transformation of global mobility.

Electrification: Hyundai's rapidly expanding EV strategy includes battery electric vehicles built on the Electric‑Global Modular Platform (E‑GMP), which made its debut in 2020 delivering advanced fast‑charging capabilities and supports the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 9. Hyundai is also advancing hydrogen fuel cell technology, supported by global investments in next generation fuel cell production and real-world use of its XCIENT Fuel Cell commercial trucks, including units already operating in the U.S., underscoring the company's commitment to zero emission transportation.

Advanced Technologies: Hyundai is bringing next‑generation technology to mainstream customers with connected‑car systems, autonomous‑driving capabilities and AI‑powered features. Available feature innovations such as Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist and Rear Cross‑Traffic Collision‑Avoidance Assist continue Hyundai's leadership in accessible safety and convenience. A vast majority of Hyundai vehicles also come equipped with Hyundai Blue Link® and advanced infotainment systems.

Sustainability Leadership: Hyundai remains committed to pursuing carbon neutrality across its operations and supply chain, supported by aggressive emissions‑reduction targets and a growing focus on circular‑economy practices.

More Than Cars – It's About People

Hyundai's progress is powered by people—the engineers who innovate, the dealers who deliver exceptional service, the customers who believe in the brand, the employees at Hyundai's North American headquarters in Fountain Valley and across the country, and the diverse communities the company serves.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels: For more than 27 years, Hyundai Motor America and its dealerships have supported the fight against pediatric cancer through Hyundai Hope on Wheels a 501(c)(3) nonprofit which has raised over $277 million since 1998, underscoring Hyundai's commitment to the communities it serves.

Hyundai Hope: Hyundai Hope is Hyundai Motor America's social responsibility initiative, dedicated to improving community health, safety, and wellbeing through volunteerism, resources and partnerships with nonprofit organizations.

Looking Forward: The Next Chapter

As Hyundai marks 40 years in America, the Group remains committed to making advanced, sustainable and innovative mobility accessible to all. With continued investments in U.S. manufacturing, R&D, green energy, clean mobility and emerging technologies, including robotics, Hyundai is poised to lead the industry's next era of transformation.

The road that brought Hyundai here is only the beginning. With a relentless drive to push boundaries, Hyundai is ready to redefine what's possible in mobility and beyond.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

