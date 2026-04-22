Boston Legacy FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with mainelove

PORTLAND, Maine, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Legacy FC announced a multi-year partnership with mainelove, a purpose-driven brand focused on sustainability and community. As the Official Water Partner of Boston Legacy FC, mainelove will provide water for the club's training and matchday needs.

A Maine-based company, mainelove produces highly recyclable aluminum-canned water sourced from Sebago Lake. The partnership directly advances Boston Legacy FC's efforts to eliminate single-use plastic bottles and provide players with more sustainable hydration options. Unlike plastic, mainelove can be recycled and returned to shelves in as little as 60 days.

The collaboration brings together two organizations aligned around performance, community, and sustainability. In addition to serving as the preferred hydration partner for players and staff, mainelove will play an active role in enhancing the matchday experience for fans.

"We are thrilled to partner with mainelove, a true beverage of choice for our team and staff," said Amina Bulman, Chief Revenue Officer of Boston Legacy FC. "This partnership aligns us with a New England brand in a critical category while creating meaningful opportunities in the community and enhancing our sustainability goals."

"We're proud to partner with Boston Legacy FC, an organization that shares our commitment to sustainability, community impact, and innovation," said Jen Millard, CEO and Co-Founder of mainelove. "Together, we look forward to delivering a premium hydration experience while promoting environmentally responsible practices across New England."

As part of the agreement, mainelove will receive prominent brand placement at Boston Legacy FC home matches and engage directly with fans through activations at Fan Fest — and the Grove beginning in 2027.

Timed with Earth Day and rooted in both organizations' sustainability missions, the partnership will highlight environmentally conscious initiatives, including recyclable aluminum packaging and co-branded recycling programs throughout matchday venues. The collaboration will also extend into the community through environmental education, clean-up efforts, and youth engagement programs across Boston.

Additional elements include co-branded digital content, integrated marketing campaigns, limited-edition product collaborations, and retail and in-stadium activations throughout the New England region.

Boston Legacy FC's partnership with mainelove builds on a broader, club-wide commitment to sustainability embedded in both matchday operations and long-term infrastructure planning. The White Stadium project is being designed as a net-zero carbon facility, aiming to set a new standard for environmentally responsible stadium development in the United States. Beyond infrastructure, the club actively engages in year-round community initiatives, including an annual neighborhood park cleanup at Franklin Park Playstead, where staff and community members come together to support local environmental stewardship.

Boston Legacy FC's next home match will take place on April 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The match theme, "For the City: Boston Sports Night," will celebrate the spirit of Boston's sports community. Tickets are available HERE.

About Boston Legacy FC

Boston Legacy FC will add to Boston's winning legacy as the 15th team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) starting play in 2026. Founded and led by women, the club is committed to creating a home for the greatest female athletes of our time, building upon the supercharged legacy of Boston's historic sports teams, cultivating a community of fans with impact at its core, and forging new connections across our city through sport. For more information, please visit bostonlegacyfc.com or its social media platforms – LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter (X), Tiktok, Bluesky, Facebook

About mainelove

mainelove is a Maine-born canned water company committed to sharing the state's unparalleled natural purity with the world. Sourced from the pristine Sebago Lake and sustainably packaged, mainelove delivers crisp, refreshing water that reflects the spirit, beauty, and simplicity of Maine. Founded by 12th-generation Mainers, mainelove brings together deep local roots, responsible stewardship, and a passion for elevating Maine's natural resources.

Media Contact

Sara Rooke

Director of Communications, Boston Legacy FC

[email protected]

617-872-9453

Jeannie Assimos

Head of Content & Communications, mainelove

[email protected]

SOURCE mainelove