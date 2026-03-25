Mainelove CEO Jen Millard Named Mainebiz Business Leader of the Year

PORTLAND, Maine, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- mainelove, the Maine-based canned water company rooted in sustainability and community impact, today announced that its CEO and co-founder, Jen Millard, was recognized as Business Leader of the Year by Mainebiz.

The award celebrates Maine business leaders who are driving innovation while making a meaningful difference in their communities. Millard was selected for building mainelove into a purpose-driven brand that reimagines something as simple as water as a vehicle for environmental responsibility and local connection.

mainelove CEO Jen Millard

"I'm incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Mainebiz," said Millard. "mainelove started with a simple idea, that even everyday choices, like the water we drink, can have a positive impact. This award reflects the work of an amazing community that believes in protecting our environment and supporting one another.

"Maine has shaped who I am. For me, mainelove has always been a give-back — of building something that honors our natural resources, supports local businesses, highlights the incredible resources in Maine, and creates opportunity here at home," Millard added.

mainelove packages Maine-sourced water in recyclable aluminum cans, offering a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic while celebrating the state's natural resources. But beyond the product itself, the company has built a brand centered on storytelling, collaboration, and giving back, partnering with local organizations, artists, and businesses to amplify community voices.

Under Millard's leadership, mainelove has grown from a Maine-rooted startup into a nationally recognized brand, gaining attention for its commitment to sustainability and its distinctly human approach to business. In just over a year in business, mainelove can be found in over 600 doors in Maine and has now expanded into New Hampshire and Massachusetts. A Florida launch is set for this September.

The Mainebiz Entrepreneur of the Year awards ceremony will take place at the Ocean Gateway in Portland on April 14, 2026.

Press contact: [email protected]

About mainelove:

mainelove is a Maine-born canned water company committed to sharing the state's unparalleled natural purity with the world. Sourced from the pristine Sebago Lake and sustainably packaged, mainelove delivers crisp, refreshing water that reflects the spirit, beauty, and simplicity of Maine. Founded by 12th-generation Mainers, mainelove brings together deep local roots, responsible stewardship, and a passion for elevating Maine's natural resources.

Press contact: [email protected]

Photo credit: Tim Greenway

SOURCE mainelove