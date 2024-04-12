Boston Marathon Runners Go Again to Fight Liver Disease

128th Annual Boston Marathon is Monday, April 15th

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Liver Foundation (ALF) is proud to once again be a member of the Boston Marathon Official Charity Program for the 2024 Boston Marathon®, which takes place on Monday, April 15, 2024.

As the Boston Athletic Association's first official charity team, ALF has a long history in Boston. Since 1988, the American Liver Foundation Marathon Team has made a dramatic impact on the American Liver Foundation's mission.

"ALF is grateful for our history with the Boston Athletic Association, our partnership has been longstanding, and we are so appreciative," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer, American Liver Foundation. "Our team is made up of many runners who have been profoundly affected by liver disease. As a runner myself, I'm inspired by their stories and dedication to their loved ones, and ALF."

One of those running this year is Laura Yardumian. "I'm running this year in honor of my maternal grandfather who died of liver cancer, for myself after surviving liver cancer, and for all those currently living with this challenging disease," said Laura. This will be Laura's first time running the Boston Marathon®. As she starts in Hopkinton, and treks Heartbreak Hill, she will be joined by two special members of the ALF team, her sons Lorenzo Perez and Varandt Khodaverdian. "It is not so much about the time it takes to finish the race; it is about getting to the finish line in good health, educating people about liver disease during this five-month journey, and raising funds to support a very worthy organization."

The American Liver Foundation team is made up of novice to experienced runners, most of whom have a connection to liver disease. Some of the 50-member team include:

Learn more about ALF's 2024 Boston Marathon® team and support their 26.2 mile run at https://www.givengain.com/campaign/alfboston2024.

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

