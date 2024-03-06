Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Appoints Frederick Snow, Regional Sales Director in Northern New England

Mr. Snow will oversee workplace sales in the national life insurance carrier's Northern New England region

CANTON, Mass., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, today announced the appointment of Frederick Snow as Regional Sales Director in its Business Development and Distribution department. In his new position, Mr. Snow will be responsible for workplace sales in Northern New England for the life insurance carrier.

Fred Snow brings more than 13 years of insurance experience to his new sales role at Boston Mutual Life. Post this Fred Snow has been named Regional Sales Director at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, responsible for workplace sales in Northern New England for the life insurance carrier.

"We're thrilled that Fred Snow is expanding his role at Boston Mutual Life after a very successful year contributing to new business growth as Inside Sales Coordinator. His extensive background in the insurance space will prove crucial as we expand our footprint in Northern New England," said Joshua Police, Executive Vice President – Distribution and Business Development at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Mr. Snow brings more than 13 years of experience in the insurance industry. Prior to joining Boston Mutual, he worked as a Case Manager at Access Enroll, where he focused on providing customized voluntary benefits solutions to businesses. He also served for six years as an Agent with Aflac, where he connected employees of small- to medium-sized businesses with supplemental benefits. Mr. Snow is active in his community and has coached youth soccer, baseball, and basketball.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to bring the Boston Mutual Life brand to new audiences in Northern New England," said Mr. Snow, Regional Sales Director – Northern New England at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company.

To contact one of the sales representatives in your state, click here. To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/ .

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns), LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance), or Instagram (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance).

