Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Welcomes Anna Vratsinas, Regional Sales Director for South Florida

News provided by

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

22 Aug, 2023, 08:37 ET

Anna Vratsinas will oversee sales in the national life insurance carrier's South Florida region

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, today announced the appointment of Anna Vratsinas as Regional Sales Director for South Florida in its Distribution and Business Development department. In her new role, Ms. Vratsinas will be responsible for workplace sales in the Southern Florida region for the life insurance carrier.

"We are pleased to welcome Anna to our sales team to serve our customers in the southern Florida region," said Joshua Police, Executive Vice President – Distribution and Business Development at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Anna's worksite benefits experience, especially her expertise on working with brokers, will be a great asset to supporting our sales efforts."

Ms. Vratsinas brings seven years of experience in the insurance industry. Prior to joining Boston Mutual Life, she worked as a Broker Development Coordinator at Aflac, where she focused on broker development, sales strategies, and enrollment coordination. Ms. Vratsinas holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago, Illinois, and a master's degree in library and information science from Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois. She is active in her community and is involved with the Children's Light Foundation, Leadership 100, Royal Dames of Cancer Research, and Hellenic Professional Women Inc.

"I am excited to be a part of the Boston Mutual sales team, and I am looking forward to educating brokers in the South Florida market on how Boston Mutual Life's offerings can help meet their clients' life insurance needs," said Ms. Vratsinas, Regional Sales Director – South Florida at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company.

To contact one of the sales representatives in your state, click here. To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

Media Contacts
Meredith D'Agostino
Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company
[email protected]
(800) 669-2668 x276

Boston Mutual News Desk:
[email protected] 

SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Also from this source

Boston Business Journal names Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Among the Most Charitable Companies in Massachusetts

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Welcomes Daniel King, Regional Sales Director in Western New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.