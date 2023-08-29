Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company's Christine Williams Selected for American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) Rising Leader Program

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

29 Aug, 2023, 09:13 ET

National life insurer's vice president honored with appointment to industry organization's program

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, is pleased to announce that Christine Williams, Vice President - Chief Compliance, Privacy, and Anti-Money Laundering Officer, has been selected to participate in the American Council of Life Insurers' (ACLI) Rising Leader program. Through the program, participants will develop their knowledge of the work the industry does through ACLI to help more families and individuals build greater financial certainty through all stages of life.

"We are proud of Christine for being selected to participate in ACLI's Rising Leader program," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "She is a great team member at Boston Mutual, and her experience and expertise will play an important part in the program as she works alongside her fellow nominated peers to move the life insurance industry forward."

ACLI is the leading trade association driving public policy and advocacy on behalf of the life insurance industry and the 90 million American families who rely on life insurers for financial protection and retirement security. In addition to leadership and professional development, participants in the Rising Leader program will learn from government relations and public affairs experts how to build consensus and support for policies that help all Americans achieve financial and retirement security.

The program officially begins at the ACLI Annual Conference in September and culminates with a graduation ceremony at the Annual Conference the following year.

"We would like to thank ACLI for this opportunity and wish Christine and all Rising Leaders the best of luck for a successful program," said Mr. Quaranto.

Learn more about the Rising Leader Program here. To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company
Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

Media Contacts
Meredith D'Agostino
Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company
[email protected]
(800) 669-2668 x276

Boston Mutual Life News Desk:
[email protected] 

SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

